From Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has appointed Rawlings Emmanuel Agada as Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) in the nation’s apex Parliament.

NASC also elevated Victor Aboluwade (Director of Senate Management), to the position of Secretary, Special Duties.

Until his new appointment, Agada was the Director of Information in the National Assembly.

According to a letter of appointment addressed to Agada and signed by the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The letter titled: “Appointment of Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) House of Representatives” and dated 20th June 2023, reads in part: “I write to inform you that the Commission at its 577th meeting held on Monday 19th June 2023, approved your appointment as Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) House of Representatives in the National Assembly with effect from 19/06/2023.

“This is in the exercise of its powers as provided for in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act 2014

“The appointment is in recognition of your hard work and administrative competence. It is therefore expected that you will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in you.”