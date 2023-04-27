• zoned Senate President to South-East

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Conference of All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Party Chairmen of Nigeria(ALGPCON) has thrown its weight behind the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South- East geographical zone for the interest of fairness, justice, equity and national cohesion.

Specifically, the forum disclosed that after widely consultation with critical stakeholders of the party, it is the general wishes of the party that the leadership positions in the 10th Assembly be zoned and shared among the geo-political zones in the country.

National Chairman of the political group, Matthew Msughter Hon at a press briefing in Abuja explained that the decision to zoned the positions was for the overall interest of the party and the country.

“As a forum of grassroot politicians who have always been with the people, we have widely consulted and have come to the realization that, the general wishes of Nigerians are that, leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly should be zoned and shared among the geo-political zones in the country.

” Standing on the wishes of the people whom we represent, we hereby passionately appeal to the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress; that is, the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), National Caucus, as well as critical stakeholders of our great party, in the interest of equity, justice, fairness, unity and inclusiveness, to share and zone leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly as follows; Senate President: South-East Deputy Senate President: North-Central Speaker of the House of Representatives: North-West

Deputy Speaker: South-South,” respectively.

Hon further explained the reason for excluding the South- West and North -East geo-political zones ” is simply because; the President-Elect; His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from the South-West (Lagos State), while the Vice President-Elect, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima hails from the North-East (Borno State). In these circumstances, equity will always frown against double portion.

ALGPCON accordingly pleaded that for the position of the Senate President should go to Senator Osita Izunaso of Imo West Senatorial District;

“For the Office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, which we have pleaded to be zoned to the South-East geo-political zone, we find no one more qualified and more suitable than the great Sen. Osita Izunaso of Imo West Senatorial District. He is a seasoned politician and great legislator. He was at the House of Representatives till 2003 where he represented Ohaji-Egbema/ guta/Oru-West Federal Constituency and was elected Senator between 2003-2007. At the Senate, he had served in many House Standing Committees including; Rules & Business, Local and Foreign Debts; Housing, Gas, Foreign Affairs, etcetera. He sponsored many bills including; the Conveyance of Persons in Articulated Vehicles Bill; Treatment and Care of Victims of Conflict, National Agency for the Promotion and Preservation of Local Languages in Nigeria, and Amendment of the Oil Pipelines Act.

“Regarding the position of the Deputy-Senate President, which we have begged to be zoned to the North-Central, we find no one more qualified than Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, the distinguished Senator Representing Niger-East Senatorial District.

” For the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, which we had earlier begged to be zoned to the North-West geo-political zone, we have carried out a thorough survey and we hereby without much ado, endorse Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State. He has been at the Green Chambers since 2011 and has acquired enough experience for qualitative leadership.

“Regarding the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, which we have appealed to be zoned to the South-South geo-political zone, we have found worthy, a great Nigerian, dedicated clergy and God’s priest; Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, from Delta State, representing Ughelli North/South/Udu Federal Constituency. The Reverend gentleman has been at the Green Chambers since 2019 and has garnered valuable experience to lead the hallowed House as Deputy Speaker.

The group has appealed to Nigerians to join hands with the party and the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to.move the country forward, saying elections have come and gone; now it’s time for governance.