Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said the National Assembly would partner with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of the country.

He stated this at the thanksgiving service in his honour at St. Anne’s Catholic Cathedral, Ifuho, Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his colleagues in the Senate for standing by and supporting him when he contested for the office of the Senate president.

“The current National Assembly will rally round and support the programmes of the current administration by eliminating all inhibiting policies affecting the progress and development of the country. We would be partners in progress for the sole benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

The former Akwa Ibom Governor, had arrived the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo at the weekend to a rousing welcome by indigenes of the state across party lines led by Governor Umoh Eno.

He told the crowd that he was humbled by the reception and show of support and assured of quality representation as their senator and Senate president.

“I am humbled by this show of love. Humility is all that matters in life. You will see the difference. What I want you to take back home is the fact that Nigerians have elected an uncommon Senate president. We will run an uncommon Senate for the benefit of the uncommon people. That is why I am here today to thank God for what he has done for me,” he said.

In his homily, Catholic Bishop of Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Umoh, charged Akpabio to be a good ambassador of the Catholic Church, Ikot Ekpene Diocese and Annangland.

He prayed for collaboration and unity for Akpabio from colleagues in both Senate and House of Representatives to make laws that would be just and for the good of Nigerians.

He also tasked the Senate to work for Nigerians and right the wrongs of the past to show they are different through legislations.

“Our prayer is that at the end of your tenure Nigerians would be able to say that a man from Annangland landed in Abuja and left with the imprint of Annangland and that you brought to bear the Catholic character of justice and fairness. That from Ikot Ekpene Diocese, came a Senator and President of the Senate. Let it be said that the kind heartedness of this place would also influence your character. Unite this country with legislations that are not selective and discriminatory.”

Former governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi hailed President Tinubu for his support for the ambition of Akpabio

The service was rounded off by the Senate President conducting the mass choir of the church while rendering the Halelujah Chorus to the admiration of all present, after reading the first Bible reading from the Book of Psalm 49:1-6.