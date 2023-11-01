From Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja

National Assembly has okayed the N2.17 trillion supplementary appropriations bill submitted to it by President Bola Tinubu for second reading.

The bill scaled second reading, in both the Senate and House of Representatives, after debate on the general principle by lawmakers at plenary.

This is coming, as President Tinubu, yesterday, earlier transmitted the 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the House for approval.

The request was convened in a letter read by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, at the commencement of yesterday’s plenary.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved N2.17 trillion as the second supplementary budget for 2023.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, told newsmen after the council meeting, presided over by President Tinubu that out of the proposed amount, N605 billion would be expended on national defence and security, while about N300 billion would be earmarked for the maintenance of bridges.

The minister also said N210 billion would go for payment of wage awards to civil servants and N400 billion for cash transfers to vulnerable households.

He also announced N100 billion provision was made in the budget proposals as infrastructure support for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and another N800 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. Another provision of N8 billion was included in the supplementary budget for the take-off of the newly created ministries, including Marine and Blue Economy, according to Bagudu.

A breakdown of the supplementary budget before National Assembly indicated that the police is to get N50 billion, Department of State Services (DSS) N49 billion, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) N29 billion and INEC N18 billion.

Others components of the supplementary budget include capital supplementation N210.5 billion, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security N200 billion; Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Ministry of Housing N100 billion respectively. While Service Wide Votes will get N615 billion, Ministry of Defence 476.54 billion, Ministry of Works N300 billion.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, while speaking on the supplementary appropriation bill, urged the parliament to approve it so that the government can be able to fix major roads across the country during the dry season.

Kalu said many of the roads in the South East were in terrible conditions and government has to meet some of its obligations to the people.

Also, Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, said government needed the money to address the commitment made to workers during the negotiation over subsidy removal.

He said: “The government is doing its best to respond to the yearning of the people. We have a government that is listening. The budget is coming at a time when it is needed. Governance at the end of the day, is about people and the courage to redirect the focus of the society.”

After the debate in the House, Abbas referred it to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative actions.

Similarly, in the red chamber, senators, in their various contributions during the debate, commended the Federal Government initiative.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended President Bola Tinubu for bringing the supplementary bill to address inflation, working population, students and decay infrastructure.