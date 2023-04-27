From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Nassarawa state has inaugurated an electoral committee to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. The committee was inaugurated at an event held at the NUJ secretariat in Lafia, the state capital.

The Chairman of the NUJ in Nassarawa state, Comrade Muhammed Alkali, during the NUJ state Congress meeting at the NUJ press Centre, Lafia emphasized the importance of the election committee in ensuring a transparent election that will lead to the building of a stronger NUJ in the state.

He stressed that the committee’s primary responsibility is to conduct an election that will reflect the wishes of the majority of the members of the union.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Ibrahim Dauda, expressed his gratitude to the council for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He promised to create a level playing field for all candidates, ensuring that the election is free, fair and credible.

Furthermore, some members of the NUJ in Nassarawa state have called for the continuation of the present administration led by Comrade Muhammed Alkali. They noted that under his leadership, the union has witnessed significant growth and development in various areas.

According to some of the members, Comrade Alkali has demonstrated a high level of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in his leadership style.

They stated that his administration has been able to address the welfare needs of members, as well as promote professionalism and ethical standards in the practice of journalism in the state.

In light of these achievements, the members have proposed to pass a vote of confidence in Comrade Alkali and his team to continue to lead the union for another term. They believe that the continuity of his administration will provide stability and continuity for the union, and ensure that the gains achieved so far are sustained and built upon.

Daily Sun reports that the inauguration was attended by NUJ members from across the state, who expressed their satisfaction with the council’s decision to inaugurate an electoral committee.

The proposed vote of confidence was presented at the next general meeting of the NUJ in Nassarawa state on Thursday, 27th April, 2023.

Daily Sun gathered that the election is expected to hold on the 20th of July 2023 with the electoral committee expected to announce the date and guidelines for the election soon.