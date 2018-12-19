Lukman Olabiyi

The National Assembly has transmitted the National Disability Bill to the President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

This was disclosed, on Wednesday, by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) in a press statement issued and signed by organisation’s Executive Director, David O. Anyaele.

According the press statement, the bill was transmitted, on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 by the Clerk of the National Assembly in line with the organisation’s demand for the urgent transmission of the bill to the President.

It was the 4th time the Disability Bill would be transmitted to the President for assent since 1999 by the National Assembly.

“We are pleased to announce to you that the National Assembly has transmitted the National Disability Bill to the President for assent.

“Over 25 million men and women with disabilities and their families are appealing to Nigerians for support to secure the President’s assent”, the statement read.

The organisation urged President Buhari to fulfill his promise that he made in 2015 to end all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“As the Presidential candidate of APC, President Buhari promised on March 21 2015 at Lafia, Nasarawa State, to end all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria if elected as the President through passage of the disability bill and today, Glory be God, he is the President.

“And the best time for the President tofulfil his promise is now. Already, he has appointed two (Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant) aids on disability matters, and we really appreciate that and also thanks him”, the statement added.

CCD also thanked all media and development organisations partners for their support so far on this campaign for the passage of the National Disability Bill.