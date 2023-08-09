•Reps deputy speaker seeks more slots for South East •Nwaogu lauds Tinubu’s compliance with 35% affirmative action •Persons with disabilities protest non-inclusion

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, yesterday, confirmed the receipt of confirmed list of 45 ministerial nominees by the Presidency.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

On Monday, Senate had confirmed appointment of 45 ministerial nominees and put on hold the confirmation of three others.

Those not confirmed were former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Danladi and Delta State nominee, Stella Oketete. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, explained that the trio were not confirmed because they were still awaiting security clearance.

Speaking to newsmen, Gumel said: “We transmitted the confirmed list yesterday (Monday) by about 11:30pm to the Chief of Staff to the President. The list is now with the Executive, which means that the ministerial nominees were cleared by the Senate and confirmed.”

He appreciated the senators who he said sacrificed their recess and stayed back as patriotic Nigerians to conclude the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

“The interesting thing about what happened in the Senate is that there wasn’t opposition. The passion and commitment they showed to the work is commendable. I’m very grateful to the 10th Senate for making our jobs, those of us who represent the executive, very easy and very interesting. So confirming the portfolios of the ministerial nominees, that one is Presidential grace.”

Gumel also explained that the number of the nominees was increased from the usual 42 to 48.

“We have increased the number of ministerial nominees from what we used to have, that is 42, our president sent 48, so we felt what would happen is that some of the ministries which are so big are to be merged together or separated for easy oversight by the Senate, like the Ministry of Works and Housing, which we felt should be separated. This is so that they can accommodate the number of ministers. The President will give them portfolios so that the government can get going. It is the prerogative of the President,” Gumel said.

He also said that the crop of nominees were drawn from the private sector, technocrats and politicians, governors, serving and non-serving senators, members of House of Representatives, Nigerian women and youths.

“They will help to achieve the “Renewed Hope” mantra because Nigerians are waiting for the President to get his government running.”

•More slots for South East

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Tinubu on his choice of ministers to serve in his administration.

Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to increase the number of women and youths in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Nevertheless, the deputy speaker, while expressing optimism that the appointees would deliver on the Renewed Hope agenda, appealed to President Tinubu to consider more slots for the South East region in line with the federal character principle.

He dismissed as untrue a report by an online news media purporting that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East were unhappy about Tinubu’s choice of ministerial nominees from the zone. He said South East leaders have nothing against the ministerial appointees.

•35% affirmative action

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, described the nomination of eight women for ministerial positions by President Tinubu as bold entrenchment of 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

She thanked Tinubu for upholding the principles of federal character in all his appointments so far and solicited support of Nigerians for the administration, which she described “as a government in the right direction, with the aim to solving the social economic challenges of Nigeria.”

•PWDs protest exclusion

Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), has, however, protested the non-inclusion of members of its community in the ministerial appointment list of President Tinubu.

Addressing a media conference under the aegis of Community of PWDs in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer, The Albino Foundation (TAF) Africa, Mr. Jake Epelle, said the omission of PWDs was not in accordance with the Discrimination Against PWDs Prohibition Act, 2018.

According to the group, the Act calls for the inclusion of at least five per cent of PWDs in public office appointments.

Epelle said the current lack of representation in the Federal Executive Council list marked a missed opportunity to advance equality and justice for PWDs in Nigeria.

He said prior to the establishment of the cabinet, PWDs, their representative organisations and the House of Representatives had lobbied for the allocation of 10 per cent of ministerial positions to individuals with disabilities.

“Regrettable, in spite of this concerted effort and appeal, the new cabinet list presented to the senate for screening and approval includes no ministers identifying as PWDs.”

Epelle said that several organisations of PWDs alongside other political leaders including the international community had previously called upon Tinubu to appoint PWDs as ministers.

He added that there was even a discussion about the possible creation of a dedicated ministry for disability affairs.

He, however, said the absence of members of the group in the new cabinet list deflated the hope and anticipation fostered by these discussions.

Ms Grace Jerry of Inclusive Friends Association said if the president identified with the community, it was time to share the agenda of the community of PWDs with him.

“If at this point there are 48 nominees, it means that more allowances can still be created to bring in more PWDs on board.

“We are calling on this government. There is something that can still be done, adjustments can still be made and more identified and active qualified PWDs can still take these ministerial roles.”

She also said that the community was demanding the enforcement of Section 29 of the Discrimination Against PWDs Prohibition Act, 2018.

According to her, the Act provides to the effect that a minimum of five per cent appointment quota for PWDs at all levels including states.

