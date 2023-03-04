Loyalists of Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri have swept away the All Progressive Congress (APC), going by the National Assembly results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Before the February 25th elections, APC had Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremieyo( Bayelsa East), Hon Israel Sunny- Goli( Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency) and Hon Preye Influence Oseke( Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency) as members of the National Assembly.

At the end of the collation of results for seven of the seats, PDP had won seven of the seats leaving the fate of APC hanging in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency.

In Bayelsa West, former governor of the state and incumbent senator, Henry Seriake Dickson won with a landslide polling 27,000 votes beating the APC candidate, Wilson Ayakpo to a distant second, with 8,375 votes.

In Bayelsa East, former Chief of Staff to Governor Diri, Chief Benson Sunday Agadaga polled 22,517 votes to defeat incumbent Senator, Eremieyo- Degi.

In Bayelsa Central, former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Friday Konbowei Benson polled defeated Chief Tiwei Timipa Orunimighe.

In Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, the second runner-up in the 2019 elections, Mrs Maria Ebikake polled 11,145 votes to defeat the incumbent Hon Israel Sunny- Goli who polled 6,755 votes.

For Yenagoa / Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, incumbent House of Assembly member, Yenagoa Constituency 1, Hon Oboku Oforji polled 45, 914 to defeat Ebipadei Fekoweimo.

Incumbent House of Representatives member, Sagbama/ Ekeremor, Hon Fred Egbedi was declared after polling 21,430 votes to defeat Mr Mike Bless Olomu.

The PDP also took Ogbia Federal Constituency with Bayelsa State House of Assembly member representing Ogbia constituency 1, Mietama Obordor polling 8,108 votes emerged as the winner.

However, the election into Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency was inconclusive due to the cancellation of the election in Ward 10 Amassoma over issues relating to violence.

PDP candidate Rodney Ambaiowei who is slugging it out with incumbent member Hon Oseke was earlier said to be winning but INEC had to declare the election inconclusive.