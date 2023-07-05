From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu may be the first casualty in the controversy trailing the announcement of the principal officers at both chambers of the National Assembly, as no fewer than three members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have declared war against him.

Adamu, had during the meeting with the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) dismissed the announcement of the Majority Leaders, Deputy Majority Leaders, Chief Whips and Deputy Chief Whips at both Senate and House of Representatives, describing it as a rumour.

In his remarks during the meeting, Adamu said: “But, I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So, whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat,” he frowned.

However, in what has been interpreted as anti-President Bola Tinubu’s statement, the three members of the NWC said that the former Nasarawa State governor was on his own.

Speaking to some selected newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on condition of anonymity, the three NWC members, claimed that the governors present at the meeting tackled Adamu for making such utterances.

“The governors urged him to reach out to the leadership of the National Assembly and resolve the matter amicably. It was unanimously believed at the meeting that the emergence of leaders of the two chambers of National Assembly is with the blessing of the President.

“We are worried that it would appear that the National Chairman has made up his mind not to work harmoniously with President Asiwaju as he repeatedly keep disputing decisions he has made towards constituting his government.

“We are distancing ourselves and the NWC from such actions that clearly undermine the smooth take-off of the APC federal government under the leadership of President Tinubu and call on the National Chairman to desist from such action,” they warned Adamu.