From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the 4th House of Representatives Ghali Na’Abba has endorsed the Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame organised by OrderPaper Nigeria, a Civil Society/Media organisation with interest in the legislature.

OrderPaper, in a statement by Senior Programme Executive (Editorial and Innovation), Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq, stated Na’Ábba endorsed the initiative in a telephone chat with OrderPaper’s Executive Director, Oke Epia.

It also stated that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has accepted the organiser’s invitation to be a special guest of honour at the median induction of high-performing lawmakers into the MVP Hall of Fame scheduled to hold, in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Na’Abba described the MVP Hall of Fame as a significant contribution to legislative strengthening and promoting the independence and people-centredness of the legislature, adding that the initiative is a novel and catalytic contribution towards improved service delivery by members of the National Assembly.

The MVP Hall of Fame, according to the organisers, is anchored on the signature annual appraisals of members of the 9th National Assembly undertaken by OrderPaper Nigeria on the core legislative function of lawmaking (bills processing) since its first anniversary in 2020.