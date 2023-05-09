…Demands zoning of Rep Speaker to North Central

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The North-Central Democratic network, a network of pro-democracy groups, has demanded the the zoning of the office of Speaker, House of Representatives in the incoming 10th National Assembly, to the North-Central geo-political zone of the country.

In a statement titled, “10th Assembly: A Passionate Appeal for the North Central” which was signed by its Chancellor, Dr. Ben Amodu, the group said the strategic importance of the North Central region in the scheme of things in the country could not be overemphasized as the region had proved to be a reliable ally when it mattered most.

It also argued that zoning the House of Representatives Speakers to the North Central region would entrench the principle of inclusiveness necessary for the growth and development of the All Progressive Party (APC) and the democratic journey in Nigeria, which is essential in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“This much has been demonstrated in different electoral circles, including the recently concluded general elections. Let us also forget that the North Central region proved strategic towards the electoral success of the APC during the presidential and national assembly elections.

“Therefore, the need for accommodating the North Central in the scheme of things must be addressed. We dare say that the North Central region has been neglected by previous administrations, which does not augur well for our democratic experiment. For example, the current arrangement does not include the North Central region, with the president from the North West, the Senate President from the North East, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from the North East.

“The National Working Committee of the APC must accept that the North Central region had been neglected in the scheme of things. It had been a case that the North Central region is needed only when it is convenient during elections. After elections, they are no longer required.

“As a group, we have extensively analyzed the list of aspirants for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives. Interestingly, the North Central parades credible and competent lawmakers that would do well as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Loyalty is critical in this regard. The North Central region is noted for its commitment and dedication to the ideals of the party and the generality of Nigerians.

“In the event that the North Central is not carried along, it might send a strong message to the region that might come with some political consequences, as the case may be.” Amodu stated.