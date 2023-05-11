From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Aspirants for the position of Senate President for the 10th National Assembly, numbering five and comprising Senators Orji Uzor-Kalu, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Musa among others are currently meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) at the ruling party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing the NWC members in attendance led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, his deputy, the National Deputy Chairman (North) Abubakar Kyari, Secretary, Iyiola Omisore among others, the former Abia State governor, urged the leadership to revisit the micro-zoning of the Senate President.

He warned that though he has never disobeyed the party, however, the leadership should be ready for a shocker on the day of voting, because the aggrieved aspirants will brazenly disobey the party.

He said there is nothing wrong in the party’s leadership zoning the positions to geopolitical zones but everything is fundamentally wrong in micro-zoning it and pencilling down names.