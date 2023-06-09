From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, Alliance for Concerned Northern/Southern Citizens for Nigeria Unity (ACNSCNU) has endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position of Senate President.

A release by Adamu Samaila, Secretary of the group said ACNSCNU’s choice of Kalu was anchored on the need to balance the equation of power in Nigeria by giving the Igbo sense of belonging.

ACNSCNU was of the view that for equity, peace and fairness to reign supreme in Nigeria, Kalu should be elected as the next Senate President on June 13, when the 10th national assembly would be inaugurated.

It said the acceptability of Kalu in different parts of the country steamed from his experience in the red chamber of the NASS, having served as the Senate Chief Whip.

The group said it would be most unfair to deny the people of the South East a sense of belonging in the scheme of things in the country.

ACNSCNU equally drummed support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, advising his political opponents to remain peaceful as they approach the courts in their quest to challenge the electoral victory of Tinubu.