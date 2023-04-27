From Fred Itua, Abuja

Three coalition groups – Northern Patriotic Front, South West Professionals, and Arewa Youth Groups – have called for the zoning of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to the South.

The Coalition, however, asked Benjamin Kalu, a member of the House of Representatives from Abia, to drop his ambition to become Speaker.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Ali Abacha, chairman of the Northern Patriotic Front, said the lawmaker should allow himself to be groomed before he can become speaker.

“In pursuance of balancing act and preservation of Nigeria’s sanctity, we believe the leadership of the national assembly should be zoned to the south-east, however, in doing so, equity, justice and fairness should be applied,” Abacha said.

“The Holy Bible and Qur’an enjoin that, if a man does not work, he should not eat or a man should not reap where he did not sow. Hon Benjamin Kalu did not sow in APC but rather, he’s an opportunist, who wants to leverage primordial sentiments to pass through the backdoor to the leadership of the National Assembly.

“He must learn from the process that brought Hon Gbajabiamila in. Besides, he should tell Nigerians his role in the presidential election that took place in the South East to warrant the trust of his party’s leadership to entrust such a sensitive position to him.

“In Galatians 6:7, the Bible says, ‘Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows’. In Qur’an, 4:79, Allah says: ‘Whatever good befalls you, it is from Allah; and whatever ill befalls you, it is from yourself’.

“What we have said here is clear, they should bury such ambition and allow experienced lawmakers to run the affairs of the House.”

Kalu is the current spokesperson of the House and has since indicated interest to secure the gavel of the House.