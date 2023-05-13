From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A socio-political group Odudwa Frontiers, yesterday, rejected undue interference the selection process of leadership of the National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some powerful forces, stating that lawmakers should be allowed to elect their presiding officers.

Leader of the group, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, in a statement, said there should an open contest for members to exercise their democratic right.

Kazeem further argued that any attempt to force presiding officers on lawmakers would paint the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a despotic and undemocratic regime.

He added that the APC should not repeat what transpired in the eighth Assembly when Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara emerged Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, against the wish of the party.

“The Oduwa Frontiers has observed the manifestation of a grand plot to paint a dark picture of the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and by implication the entire Yoruba nation by introducing a new deliberate twist in the leadership tussle for the National Assembly.

“This calculated design to give the incoming administration of Asiwaju administration a bad name even before it takes off, is without a doubt, part of the disturbances that have been created since the emergence of a South Western

presidency.

“In particular, the despotic move to zone the National Assembly leadership positions to suit certain vested interests with false love for the President-elect only aims to set a dangerous foundation of distrust and suspicion as traps to

undermine the coming administration.

“Everyone knows the democratic antecedents of the Asiwaju and his unbending commitment to democratic principles of fair-play and the right of choice.

“Instances abound where Asiwaju insisted on democratic participatory processes even at the expense of his own personal interest.

“In the buildup to the formation of the eighth Assembly in 2015, Asiwaju jettisoned his personal political interest and insisted on a democratic process involving election by the duly elected members.

“And just recently, even though well deserved, the Asiwaju turned down every opportunity to be anointed as sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the presidential election and instead, insisted on democratic primaries.

“It would therefore be misplaced to believe that a man with such high commitment to democratic processes would be involved in such unconstitutional actions.

“We therefore join the Southern Governors Forum and other concerned Nigerians in calling on the National Working Committee of the APC to follow the path of honour and justice by reversing the unsolicited, unpopular zoning proposal and allow democracy and its tenets to thrive.

“We also call on the President-elect to interrogate this skewed arrangement and give direction that reflects our collective commitment to equality, fairness, and inclusivity as basis for participatory democracy.

“As stakeholders in the affairs of the South-west and Nigeria generally, we hereby corroborate the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum’s views and adopt all the issues raised which are very sensitive, not only to the president-elect and the APC, but also to the corporate existence of the country.

“We warn the President-elect not to wave aside the views of the Southern Governors Forum and majority of his genuine lovers in other regions, in order to avoid falling into the traps laid to set him up against other sections of the country and damage the image of his administration even before it takes off.

“We hereby state our strong position that the manner in which the party leadership directly meddled in the affairs of the legislative arm of government, which is an independent body, amounts to an infringement on the constitutionally guaranteed legislative independence and autonomy.

“We warn that the APC cannot afford to make the mistake of allowing the repeat

of what transpired in the eighth Assembly when Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara emerged Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“On a final note, we call on the APC to replay its exemplary leadership of allowing open contest and level ground for the party primaries that paved way for the emergence of the Asiwaju as its Presidential Candidate.

“It is therefore expedient for the APC to allow open contest for all interested

candidates irrespective of region or geopolitical zone and allow the members of the National Assembly to vote for their leaders,” he said.