From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A northern group known as Tinubu/Shettima for Greater Nigeria (TSGN) has clarified that the G-7 is not against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the selection process of presiding officers in the House of Representatives.

G-7 is made of aggrieved aspirants for the speakership contest in the House of Representatives who are opposed to the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

TSGN National President, Negedu Miringi and Secretary, Suleiman Ahmed, in a statement on Monday, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, of orchestrating the impasse.

They, advised Tinubu to be wary of Gbajabiamila, with the claim that he would destroy the incoming administration, with his desperation to impose unpopular candidates on members.

“G-7 wants Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed. They are the ones that really worked for his emergence as the Presidential candidate of APC and his subsequent victory at the general elections proper.

“Most of these aspirants delivered their constituencies to Tinubu at the poll against all odds. Some even worked against their brothers who contested in other political parties to ensure that Tinubu and APC win their constituencies and senatorial zones.

“Abbas and Kalu are for Femi Gbajabiamila who is scheming for Chief of Staff to Tinubu. Femi wants Abbas and Benjamin Kalu at all cost at the helm of affairs in the House of Representatives for his selfish interest and he will spoil things for Tinubu because of his desperation for Abbas and Kalu to become Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

“What was the contribution of Abbas to the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of APC when he was having an alliance with Rotimi Amaechi during the primaries of the party?

“What was the contribution of Benjamin Kalu to the emergence of Tinubu as the next President of the country when he was campaigning for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi?

“The G-7 is fully in support of Tinubu and their grievance should not be seen as being against the President-elect because you can’t beat a child and expect him not to cry.

“These aspirants are supposed to be carried along in determining who becomes what in the 10th Assembly after all, they are the real Tinubu men and not those who want to reap where they didn’t sow.

“Tinubu and APC should be weary of Femi Gbajabiamila, he wants to destroy APC and Tinubu administration through his selfish interest in the 10th National Assembly, otherwise, why can’t he allow peace and democracy to prevail in the Assembly, why can’t he allow lawmakers to choose who governs them?,” the statement read.