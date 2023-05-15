• Akpabio visits Sanwo-Olu, gets backing of Nigerians in Cameroun

From Fred Itua, Abuja, Joe Effiong, Uyo and Lukman Olabiyi

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former members of the federal parliament from the South South geopolitical zone have rejected the micro-zoning of the position of the Senate President to Godswill Akpabio.

The group, Forum of Former National Assembly Members, South South Zone, said though the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the position to their zone, there is an urgent need to review the stance and throw the contest open to all senators-elect from the South South.

Quoting from the amended Senate Standing Orders, they said the issue of ranking should be ignored and every elected senator allowed to contest for the positions of two presiding officers.

Speaking on behalf of other 18 members, Halim Agoda said: “The Forum notes that it is the prerogative of Senators-elect of the National Assembly to choose their Presiding officers to wit: President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, and other Principal Officers.

“The Forum further notes that unlike the House of Representatives where only ranking members can aspire to the Speakership and Deputy Speakership positions, all Senators-elect are qualified to contest for the offices of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“For the avoidance of doubt and purpose of clarity, the Senate rules, Order 3 sule(3)(a) state as follows: The election of the President of the Senate shall be conducted in the following manner: a) ASenator-elect, addressing the Clerk, shall propose another Senator-elect to the Senate to be President of the Senate and shall move that such Senator-elect “Do take the Chair of the Senate as President of the Senate.” Another Senator-elect shall second the nomination. b) A Senator elect when nominated and seconded shall inform the Senate whether he or she accepts the nomination. He/She may then proceed to address the Senate,

“We further note the provision of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended), which states: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of {ts agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies”.

“In compliance with this Constitutional position, the country’s ethno-religious, cultural, and regional diversity and balance must be considered.

“In this context, the existing arrangement, whereby the office of the President of the Senate, the Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives are rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria, be strictly adhered to.”

Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, sought the support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his Senate president bid.

Akpabio, along some Senators, both incumbents and newly elected from various political parties; APC, PDP, LP, and NNPP representing the Support Group, a group in the Senate supporting the candidature of the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, visited the Lagos State governor at the State House, Marina.

Akpabio told Sanwo-Olu that 69 senators have signed to support his ambition and promised that the number would soon rise to 86.

He said their visit was to thank the governor for his support for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, adding that the 10th National aAssembly is made up of ‘men of integrity’ who ‘will not allow Nigeria to be bought.’

He commended the governor for his giant strides in Lagos, and promised that if he becomes the Senate President, the Senate would have cordial relationship with the executive.

“We would work with the next administration to ensure Lagos and Nigeria works. We would address youths’ restiveness. The senators have track records of performance,” he said.

Responding, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu said the 10th Assembly should be about purposeful leadership and should collaborate with the executive. He commended the senators for chosen Akpabio as their candidate

“I have no doubt you have chosen well. The 10th Assembly should surpass the successes of the 9th Assembly. When you succeed, the executive also will succeed. A lot will be expected of you because Nigerians will be looking out for you. You have found the real partner in Lagos State, “ he promised.

Director-General of the Support Group, Senator Ali Ndume, said the idea of having a consensus candidate for the Senate president post is for the stability of Nigeria.

He said the President-elect Bola Tinubu convinced him and other aspirants to the position such as former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi (now Senator-elect) to step down for Akpabio in the interest of the stability of the House.

Similarly, Nigerians living in Cameroun have backed the zoning of the Senate President Akpabio.

The group, Coalition of Nigerians in Cameroun, in a statement signed by Mr Peter Edet, Chief Amb. Charles Eyo, Prince Otobong Ituen. Mr. Iniobong Essien, Chief Anietie Akpata, Mr Sylvanus Nyong, Alhaji Idris Haruna and Mr. Bolaji Ogunyemi the group said: “We align in toto with the position of the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and members of the 10th Senate, for their unequivocal desire and rooting for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers.

“It is our prayers that God will put a seal to this positive development that will put a square peg in a square hole.”

They described Akpabio as “a politician of no mean repute, go-getter, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage, who toiled day-and- night to deliver what he believed in despite daunting challenges.”

“He ran a peaceful, issues-based campaigns and overcame his opponents and conspirators to become once again, the recurring decimal in the Akwa Ibom State and or Nigeria political turf.

“As Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make useful laws and provide the enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“We have no doubt that the excellent performances and records in public service, law and social engineering he brought to bear during his tenure as the governor of Akwa Ibom State would be replicated for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“As a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio would become the proverbial star that will team up with the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew our hopes and bring about a better country for all of us.”

The group said that as a former Minority Leader of the Senate, they are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio would come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies.