From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The South-West Frontiers has advised President Bola Tinubu to be careful of those it termed ‘bad company’ ahead of the National Assembly leadership contest.

The group’s Chairman, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, in a statement, yesterday claimed that some self-acclaimed supporters of Tinubu were allegedly plotting to arrest some prominent aspirants for the House of Representatives Speaker and the Senate Presidency.

Kazeem described the move as provocative, unwarranted and unsolicited attempt to shade the Tinubu Presidency in bad light and cause rifts between the Northern political allies of the South-West.

“We observe the deliberate attempt by some desperate politicians to drag the President into their self-serving battle by making it appear like his own war, which in reality, is not.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the South-West would not tolerate any move for the sake of some few people’s ego, that would drag the South-West presidency into collision with any of its friends, especially the North.

“We therefore warn all those who see it as their duty to cause rifts between our president, a universally renown cosmopolitan democrat into the dirty mud of their dubious agenda to desist as we are amply ready to protect our president at any cost.

“To our dear president, we restate confidence in his ability and capacity to cope with whichever leadership the legislature presents for the good of the country.

“We therefore call on him to beware of bad company around him and to resist any temptation to get him to act outside the constitution and undemocratic.

“While calling on the President to allow due process of democracy to take its course in the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly, we urge all aspirants not to give in to intimidation or blackmail.”