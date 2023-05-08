Imo North senator-elect, Ndubueze declare for race

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The North West APC Chairmen Forum have endorsed the choices of Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as senate president and deputy.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of his colleagues in Kano, Jigawa APC Chairman, Aminu Sani, described the choice as a perfect step taken to ensure good democratic governance in the country.

He said the decision was unbiased, free of ethnocentrism as Tinubu prepared to assume national leadership.

The choice made by Tinubu and the party’s national leadership has also demonstrated their readiness to salvage the country from e economic and social woes.

“We see the joined ticket of Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Barau Jibrin as a wise leadership for the 10th National Assembly who will work assiduously for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Barau Jibrin, for example, is a man of integrity who has never been found wanting in all his national life and he is somebody who is focused, that is why his decision to withdrew his ambition and accept to be deputy clearly shows that he is a leveled headed person and he deserves commendation,” he said.

The North West APC chairmen, therefore, urged the newly elected senators to, without rancour or disagreement, rally round the choice of the president-elect and the party’s national leadership so that Nigeria would have leaders who understand themselves and would be ready to forego their sentiments for national growth.

Similarly, the APC chairmen also appealed to Akpabio and Jibrin to join hands with the executive in ensuring that Nigeria record good governance.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dissociated itself from the endorsement of Akpabio by a Coalition of Northern groups.

Alhaji Musa Saidu, member of the ACF and leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, said endorsing Akpabio for the Senate Presidency would spell doom for Northern Nigeria.

“The Coalition is not speaking for the North, it is just speaking for itself. No true Northern group will want to endorse Akpabio for a sensitive position like that of Senate President because he is not friendly with the North.

“We are the people who know Akpabio, because we are resident in the South, we know those who are friendly with the Northern people and Akpabio is actually not one of them, ” he said.

Saidu added that the coalition must have made the endorsement out of ignorance.

Saidu said that the ACF would continue to fight for the speak against injustice in the country.

“Why should the All Progressives Congress (APC) be bent on zoning the 10th Senate Presidency to the South, when we have competence hands in the the North.

“The North-West gave the APC the largest votes in the February 25 presidential election, why not consider somebody from the zone. I think it’s time for the party to reward the zone for the massive votes rather than start looking for somebody from the South as Senate President,” he said.

Notwithstanding, Senator-elect representing Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze, has increased the number of aspirants jostling for the position of Senate president.

Ndubueze has already written to inform his party’s leadership, the APC’s NWC and all the 109 Senators-elect across the country for support.

A ranking member of the National Assembly, he was first elected member of House of Representatives representing Okigwe federal constituency in 1992.

In his notification letter to the party, Ndubueze thanked the national leadership for the immense support given to him to emerge the candidate of the party for Imo North Senatorial District.

He said in the letter that the upper chamber has grown into an icon of national democratic trajectory and had, overtime, shown a capacity to rise and fulfil the huge expectations of Nigerians across the nation.

“In respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the moulds of a focused leadership, a leadership that is people’s centric and a calm and supportive leadership.

“Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time.

“I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counseling, advices and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of the day.

“While, I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intention, sir, please, accept, the assurances of my esteemed regards,” the leader reads in parts.

Lobbying fellow elected Senators for support in a separate letter addressed to each of them the Imo-born politician claimed that in the last 32 years, he has remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project.

He added that he has been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country to positive acclaim.

“Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project. And had always been persuaded that our sovereign advancement inclusive of the desired progressions of millions of Nigerians is better enabled through the instrumentality of appropriately engineered legislations which are superintended by a knowledgeable and motivated political head of the National Assembly who is equipped for thoroughness, moderation and a vision-driven compassion.

“It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I do not treat this declaration lightly, Distinguished Senator. I, indeed, have been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country to positive acclaim.

“This letter to your good self is in continuation of the consultation I had embarked upon, by which, I am of the hope that you will avail me a time to physically meet with you, even as I now canvass for your support and advice as we head to the day of the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

“While thanking you, profusely, for the opportunity of this engagement, Distinguished Senator, please accept my highest regards for your good self,” the letter read.