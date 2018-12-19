Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

It was a rowdy session, on Wednesday, among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2019 budget estimates at a joint session of the National Assembly.

Trouble started in the House of Representatives chamber, venue of the joint sitting, shortly before the arrival of the President, when an APC lawmaker from Kano State, Bashir Baballe, snatched a placard from a member of the PDP, Hon. Linus Okorie, leading to fisticuffs. Other lawmakers later joined the fray, making the sitting rowdy for several minutes.

Details later…