•As opposition intensifies move to produce House leadership

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Supporters of the Speaker Femi Gbjabiamila and loyalists of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, have formed an alliance over the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

It was learnt that under the platform of the “Joint Task-10th Assembly” lawmakers-elect loyal to Gbajabiamila and Wike are united to push for respect for All Progressives Congress ( APC ) zoning arrangement for the speakership and deputy speakership positions of the House.

It was gathered that though membership of the group cut across various political parties that won seats to the National Assembly, its leadership is, however, is dominated by Gbajabiamila and Wike’s men.

Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, is its chairman, while member representing Obi/ Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda is co-chairman.

Other executives are Chairman, House Service, Wale Raji; Aliyu Madaki; and Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) Olubunmi Ojo, as vice chairman, secretary, financial secretary, respectively.

Daily Sun gathered that the alliance between Gbajabiamila’s supporters and Wike’s allies is in furtherance of the relationship between the Rivers State governor and President-elect, Bola Tinubu. Wike, had recently stated that his state would support the choice of the ruling party for the leadership of the National Assembly.

Yesterday, the APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Muoka, said it has settled for the Chairman, House Committee on Land Transportation, Tajudeen Abass, as preferred candidate for post of Speaker, House of Reps.

A source close to the Joint Task-10th Assembly, told Daily Sun, that with the announcement of the zoning formula, the group, which has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow, in Abuja, would go all out to ensure the wish of APC prevails in the choice of leadership in the Green chamber in the next dispensation.

“The leadership of the group is already intensifying efforts to woo members-elect to allow the choice of APC for the leadership of the House prevail,” a source said.

Yesterday, the leaders of the Joint Task 10th assembly, took their mobilization to the venue of the induction programme for lawmakers-elect. While the programme was on, Kumo and Raji, as well other leaders of the group, were seen moving around the hall, conferring with members elect.

However, apart from Abass, there are other contestants within the APC to the position, among them Deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara; Chairman, Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Aminu Jaji and Miriam Onuoha.

Also, the Greater Majority, a coalition of lawmakers-elect elected on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) , African Democratic Congress ( ADC) and Young Progressives Party ( YPP) has set up a panel to shop for a credible candidates for et positions of speaker and deputy speaker from their ranks.

A statement jointly signed by Afam Ogene( LP), Dachung Bagos ( PDP) and Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi( SDP) said the 11-man panel has Nicholas Mutu as chairman.

However, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, while speaking with journalists, on the sidelines of the Induction of newly elected members, expressed confidence that most of the opposition lawmakers-elect would be brought on board to support the ruling party produce the leadership of the House.