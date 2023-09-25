From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has said the National Assembly is committed to the advancement and utilization of biotechnology innovations for crops improvement.

Kalu, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, gave the assurance,on Monday, while declaring open the maiden conference of the Nigerian Plant Breeders Association (NPBA), in Abuja.

He stated that the parliament has made significant strides in that direction with the recent passage of the Plant Variety Protection Act 2021.

Speaker stated that the conference with the themed “Advancing Plant Breeding Through Biotechnology Innovation: Fostering one Health and Nigeria’s Agenda 2050,” underscores the imperative for the to embrace innovation, particularly in the realm of biotechnology, to drive sustainable agricultural growth.

Kalu said “With the global population steadily increasing, we need crop varieties that are not only resilient to climate change but also capable of providing higher yields and improved nutritional content.

“It is incumbent upon the government to commit to funding agricultural innovations in plant breeding, thus motivating our breeders to continue their crucial work of creating novel crop varieties capable of mitigating the challenges posed by our ever-changing climate. Biotechnology is the key to unlocking the full potential of plant breeding.

“Embracing biotechnological advancements allows us to accelerate the development of crop varieties with desirable traits such as disease resistance, drought tolerance, and enhanced nutritional value.

“The integration of cutting-edge technologies like gene editing and precision breeding techniques should be at the forefront of our efforts. Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of our nation for the future.

“Among these aspirations is the development of mechanisms to ensure a sustainable environment in alignment with global concerns about climate change. We should explore ways in which our nation’s plant breeders can contribute to global food security. Collaborations with international organizations and sharing best practices will be instrumental in achieving this goal. “