From Magnus Eze, Enugu, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Joe Effiong, Uyo, Okwe Obi, Abuja, Tony John, Port Harcourt

Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass, anointed candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, emerged presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representationves, respectively.

Akpabio defeated his only rival, Abdulaziz Yari by 63 to 45 votes while a senator-elect abstained.

Abass garnered 352 votes to edge out his two rivals who poll three votes apiece.

Before the contest, Mohammed Ali Ndume had nominated Akpabio, while Elisha Abbo nominated Yari. Yari’s nomination, however, did not go down well with Tahir Mungono, who noted that Yari’s nomination was unconstitutional.

Mungono’s stance, however, led to a rowdy session before the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, who presided over the session, ruled the Borno lawmaker out of order, saying he will only rely on Order 3 of the Senate Standing Rules to elect the President of the Senate.

On the election of the Deputy Senate President, David Umahi nominated Jibrin Barau. He was elected unopposed as Sani Musa who had planned to run against him stepped down following a meeting he attended with Akpabio’s group on Monday in Abuja.

Akpabio unveils agenda, promises to uphold senate’s independence

Speaking after his emergence, Akpabio said the red chamber would maintain its independence and will not serve as a rubber stamp to the executive.

He said the 10th assembly is all about “Nigeria and Nigerians. I want to assure the president that no matter when the legislature is called, the senate will be here to do their national duties. This senate is about Nigeria and Nigerians. We will work closely with the executive arm of government and at the same time maintain normal independence of the legislature.”

He said the Senate under his watch would focus on key priority areas which include oversight, infrastructure, economy, security and good working relationship with the Executive.

He called for a united Senate, despite the bitter campaign that preceded his election.

“Elections are over. It’s time to get to work. This is an uncommon Senate and will do uncommon things too. We’ll build on what the 9th Senate did. We’ve a lot of work to do.

“We will carry out critical oversight functions. We will work closely with the Executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. We’ll pass laws on economy, security, environment and other critical areas that will benefit the Nigerian people. Under this Senate, we’ll put the people first. We’ll not disappoint Nigerians.”

He said the senate would also ensure improved revenue stream and proper oversight of MDAs to reduce waste of resources.

According to him, the country is at a crossroad, grappling with lots of challenges.

“We have just inherited an economy that requires renewal, revitalisation, I want to thank our President, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for steps taken so far that has given a lot of hope to the entire Nigeria federation and West African sub region.”

He said the senate would try its best to make laws that would ensure foreign direct investment into the country and pay attention to issues relating to persons with disability and the vulnerable via engagement of legislative action that would bring about empowerment to stop youths from been recruited into banditry, unknown gunmen, Boko Haram among other vices.

“We will pay attention to insecurity to ensure that our roads are free for people to travel to any parts of the country.

“We will expand legislations to improve the revenue stream of the country, our current president has a track record to improve revenue of the country.

“We are here to do our national duties. This Senate is about Nigeria and Nigerians, so long as the policies that comes to this chamber is about empowering Nigerians,we shall dwell and deliberate on them.

“We will work closely with the executive while maintaining the independence of the legislature.”

Akpabio said he did not believe in politically motivated infrastructure, saying the 10th Senate would ensure serious oversight functions on MDAs.

This, he said was to discourage waste of resources of the country.

“We will put members of the executive on their toe, particularly the ministers, when they are appointed, we will follow project by project and will do our best in terms of appropriation.

“We will make efforts to assist the President ensure that we produce what we eat for the prosperity of Nigeria.

“We must tackle issues that relates to lean sources of revenue, we must emphasis economic viability, social acceptability, tackling environmental issues and therefore bring about sustainable growth.

“We will provide the required legislative framework and legal environment that will enable President Bola Tinubu anchor the policies of government.

“For the 10th Senate we are going to hit the ground running and make sure that our constituents are proud of us.”

He urged the lawmakers to support good policies and programmes of Federal Government.

Road to victory

On Monday, two leading contenders for senate president, Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunaso, met with Akpabio. Similarly, President of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also met with President Tinubu and Akpabio, where the Yobe senator promised to deliver the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Ndume, on Monday, told newsmen that 15 senators-elect from the South East, met with Akpabio, where they endorsed his candidacy.

He said former governors from the North, who hitherto refused to support Akpabio, made a U-turn. He listed Danjuma Goje, Aliyu Wamakko, Adamu Aliero, among others.

Dollar, religion, ethnicity

Following the emergence of Tinubu as president and Shettima as deputy, APC leaders had concluded that a Christian from the South would emerge as Senate president in order to balance religion. While the establishment supported the move, key Northern leaders, especially former governors and religious leaders, opposed the move.

They had argued that since the president was from the South, the position of the President of the Senate should be zoned to the North West, despite the dicey issue of religion.

Yari who became the symbol of the struggle relied heavily on the size of his ‘pocket’, religion and geopolitics. Akpabio on the other hand, though a minority from the South South, relied on the backing of President Tinubu and the establishment of the ruling APC.

Another argument had ensued on the place of the South East, predominantly populated by Igbo. Their argument was hinged on the fact that since Nigeria sits on a tripod – Igbo, Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba, the South East needed to be brought on board and the position of the President of the Senate zoned to it. Tinubu settled for the South South and zeroed his choice on Akpabio. Since the announcement of the former governor of Akwa Ibom, the stiff opposition had refused to abate.

The first opposition came from Northern senators-elect, led by the President of the rested 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Lawan, like many others, had insisted on Akpabio’s replacement, citing many reasons why he was a hard sell. A defiant President Tinubu refused to cave in.Many pundits held the view that Tinubu’s refusal to renege on his support for Akpabio, birthed the rise of Yari, who based on common-sense, should ordinarily not have considered running.

But like wildfire, Yari became popular, securing the support of key leaders, especially from the opposition. Many observers, including Ndume, Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council accused him of inducing senators-elect with dollars. Though Yari did not deny the claims, his foot lieutenants refuted it.

Next battle ground

With the emergence of Akpabio and Barau, the new battle is expected to shift to the composition of the principal officers of the Senate.

Eight positions are up for grabs, namely: Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader, Deputy Chief Whip, Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip.

Abbas promises economic diversification, improved security

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas, has promised that the 10th House, under his leadership, would champion legislations to diversify the economy, promote enterpreneurship, tackle insecurity and create employment opportunities for youths.

He also promised that the House, while upholding the principles of check and balances, will work harmoniously with the Executive arm of government.

Abbas, in his inaugural speech, noted that that the “speakership campaign witnessed in the past few months was democracy at play.”

He added that with the elections over, “ it is time to forge ahead and work together for our people for our common good.”

Abbas, while expressing appreciation to God and his colleagues, President Tinubu and the APC for making his election possible, said it was incumbent on the entire members to unite and serve the citizens diligently.

“This victory is not just about me; it is about all of us coming together as a united House to serve the Nigerian people diligently. It is about honouring the trust that has been placed on us and working tirelessly to deliver on our promises of good governance and effective representation.

“It is worthy to note that speakership campaign witnessed in the past few months was democracy at play. But today, all of that has come to pass, and it is time to forge ahead and work together for our people for our common good.

“I want to assure you that I shall be just and fair to every one of you irrespective of our perceived differences. I shall operate a House that you all will be proud of. I shall be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the House Rules. Our doors will be open for members of APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC and YPP as we strongly believe nation building is a Joint Task.”

Tinubu hails

President Bola Tinubu hailed the emergence of Akpabio and Abbas as a good development.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu stressed that the election of the newly elected presiding officers by fellow lawmakers and taking on leadership positions in the National Assembly is a revered privilege that entails significant responsibility.

He expressed his unwavering trust in their abilities to deliver on the confidence bestowed upon them by their colleagues and the Nigerian people.

In addition, President Tinubu, urged Abdulaziz Yari, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji, to maintain the same enthusiasm they displayed during the contest and carry out their duties to their constituents and Nigeria with dedication.

The statement added: “I urge them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

“My congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.

“We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.

“As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

“In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of National Assembly or any individual member.

“Our people across the length and breadth of our country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat. Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.”

Senators hail emergence

A cross-section of the newly inaugurated senators have commended the emergence of Akpabio and Jibrin.

Abdul Ningi said the election was free and fair without much anticipated drama.

“That is what makes the institution of the Senate different. The animosity, the fear of what happened in the last two days completely vanished. You go into the hall and you see how people are embracing themselves and that is parliament and that is democracy. We have refused to be intimidated by any enforcement and that is why we said there must be an election.”

Neda Imasuen commended the emergence of the duo saying with the multiplicity of parties in the National Assembly, there would be a robust parliament.

“I’m very excited because we now have a robust parliament. It used to be two parties and we now have eight parties in the Senate.

“So the conversation will not be one sided or two sided; the conversation is going to be more robust and enterprising. It is going to be a situation where the debates cannot be partisan, it has to be a Nigerian debate. It is going to be good and better for the country.”

Ede Dafinone said he would bring his 30 years experience and qualification in accounting to bear as he takes up the task of legislation.

“In terms of the environment and accounting, I have quite some expertise. But aside from that, I’m a manufacturer and exporter. I have a rubber plantation in Delta we export rubber to Europe and China. I have been doing that for over 20 years.”

Osita Izunaso who had earlier stepped down for Akpabio said that the most important thing was that democracy has been deepened.

“So it is not about winner or loser. There was no winner or loser because we are still first among equals.

“And you have to work diligently to carry the Senate along. The Senate is far different from the Executive where one man calls the shot. We are all equals; we are all colleagues; we are all sworn in today as senators.

One of the female senators Ipalibo Banigo said the 10th Assembly would be a transformational assembly that would touch lives of Nigerians

…Abiodun, Eno, Enang too

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the emergence of the new NASS leadership as the final fulfilment of the installation of transformational leadership in the country, which began with the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor added that the emergence of both Akpabio and Abbas as the leaders of the 10th NASS was in line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was a testament to the confidence reposed in them by the party and their colleagues to steer the ship of the legislative arm of government.

Describing the new leadership as a round peg in a round hole, Governor Abiodun said Akpabio has a wealth of knowledge to deploy in managing the affairs of the senate having been a governor and a minister.

Abbas, the governor added has garnered the requisite legislative knowledge for a smooth working relationship with the executive.

He said that the combination of Akpabio and Abbas will help President Tinubu in his transformation agenda for the country.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr. Waheed Adesina, Abiodun who personally witnessed the elections both at the Senate and House of Representatives, urged the lawmakers to collaborate with the leadership in foisting on the nation, a vibrant legislature, while also calling for a harmonious relationship with the executive in the quest to reposition and transform Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, described Senator Akpabio’s election as a milestone for the people of the state, explaining that the feat was a harbinger of good things to come for the state, especially linking the state to the government at the centre to expedite development.

Former special assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang, also congratulated Senator Akpabio, Akwa Ibom State and the APC.

Senator Enang asked the people of the state to extend their hands of fellowship and support to the new Senate president.

“It is beyond party, ethics or tribal lines. Every Akwa Ibom person should feel proud to be identified with this development.”

Akpabio’s kinsmen hail victory

The kinsmen of Senator Godswill Akpabio, under the auspices of Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, told journalists that Akpabio’s victory was divinely arranged and the Senate would experience dynamism and professionalism in the interest of Nigerians.

According to convener of Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, Amb Okon Mkpafit, there would be inclusion and the process of lawmaking on the floor of the red chamber while it would produce results that would galvanise nation building.

“We believe strongly that the emergence of Senator Akpabio is a game changer for the Senate, National Assembly, and the nation because he is a man who is of many parts and a progressive indeed that puts the welfare and well-being of the people first.

“The Senate will experience dynamism and professionalism in the process of lawmaking, and he will carry every distinguished Senator along, and no will be left behind.

“Senator Akpabio’s senate presidency will fast-track national development as the Executive works hand in hand with the National Assembly.

“We also make bold to state that Senate President Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will justify the confidence reposed in them by the Senators-elect and the party.”

Emenike enjoins new NASS leaders to serve well

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, said he was satisfied with the emergence of these “fine crop of leaders for the nation’s hallowed chambers of legislative business.”

“I have no doubt that with these intelligent and patriotic lawmakers leading the National Assembly, there I’ll be harmony and synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government for the overall growth and prosperity of the nation,” he said.

“President Bola Tinubu has come to enthrone renewed hope, growth and prosperity in Nigeria and this can only be made possible if the federal legislators see themselves as people on patriotic duties who should work in partnership with Mr. President,” he added.

Emenike, who was the Abia State Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, implored the leadership of the National Assembly to get to work immediately and make Nigerians feel the positive impact of their quality legislations.

“The leadership of the National Assembly should hit the ground running because expectations from Nigerians are very high especially with the fuel subsidy removal. They should come up with legislations that will grow the economy and improve living conditions of the masses.”

Emenike, who is a renowned development economist, commended the members of the 10th National Assembly for the confidence they reposed in Akpabio and Jubrin to pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber, and for Abbas and Kalu to be in charge of the Green Chamber of the apex legislative body.

“Abians are happy to be part of the new leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I trust that Ben Kalu will make everybody proud,” the Abia APC leader said.

Be magnanimous in victory, Igbo group admonishes

Igbo United Professionals (IUP) has applauded the emergence former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, as the President of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

The group also urged the new chairman of the federal legislature to be magnanimous in victory by ensuring the inclusion of senators from the South East that subsumed their aspirations for him.

A statement by the president of the association, Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, and the Secretary, Cosmas Igata, in Enugu, said he should not take the block votes of South East senators and their last minute support for granted.

Noting that Yari’s aspiration was against the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it said that ethnic card failed the former Zamfara State Governor and his supporters.

Igbo United Professionals was one of the foremost groups from the South East that led the advocacy for support for Akpabio and the APC zoning arrangement as a bet for accommodation of South East by the current leadership at the centre.

The association emphasized that it will do the zone more good than harm by aligning with the government at the centre for more effective inclusiveness.

The group further maintained that it would not be healthy for South East to experience the kind of treatment the immediate past administration meted on the geopolitical zone adding that the only way to put that to an end was to align with the APC leadership programmes.

It then, appealed to Nigerians to be fair to the South East in the affairs of Nigeria considering the saying that “an injury to one is an injury to all.”

PANDEF hail Akpabio for emergence

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has welcomed the outcome of the election, saying it has provided some degree of balance in the national government.

The Forum, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, described the attempt by some groups and individuals to foist an “all-Muslim” leadership on the country as not only unfortunate but also incendiary.

It noted that the relevancy of “power balance” to national order at this time of the nation’s democratic experience, and existence as a nation, cannot be overstated.

“The 63 senators who voted for Senator Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President are true patriots, who stood for equity, fairness, and justice. We salute their courage and statesmanship in putting Nigeria’s unity and stability before parochial interests.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South, and for following through on it.

“PANDEF is confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio, with his wealth of experience, and knowledge of the dynamics of the polity, will provide the desired leadership and candor in directing the affairs of the Senate, and, indeed, the National Assembly, to the utmost benefit of the people of Nigeria.”