From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has charged the new leadership of the National Assembly to enact laws that will engender unity, as well as promote equality and justice in the country.

Okelekwe, who was the APC senatorial candidate, for Anambra Central Senatorial zone, in the 2023 polls, in a statement, on Saturday, said the country is the country is yearning for growth and development. He noted that the onus is on the National Assembly leadership to make laws that define a progressive society.

The party chieftain, while congratulating the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th assembly, expressed confidence in their ability to discharge their responsibilities creditably.

Okelekwe, in his felicitation to Akpabio and Barau, said “your leadership credentials are very well known. Your vast and varied expertise have exceptionally prepared you for this highly challenging position. Your first reaction to your elevation must be a deliberate decision to give hope to the society that has put this trust in you by choosing you to represent them.

“Laws shape and define a nation. The laws regulate and reshape the destiny of a country, and must reflect the interests and aspirations of the people. You are in a position to chart a new course for our nation by building a bipartisan coalition that will be all inclusive and carter for the whole country. We must put aside our very avoidable misunderstandings and rise above our primordial prejudices which have hitherto hindered our national progress.

“We urge you to use your position to make laws that will focus on rebuilding the unity and strengthening the bonds that hold us together. Make laws that define a progressive society. Let our laws create an environment that fosters understanding and promotes equality and justice. ”

Similarly, he tasked Abbas and Kalu to use the opportunity of their election as leaders of the Green chamber to make laws that will usher the country into “its long awaited greatness.”

According to him, “you have the opportunity and responsibility of moderating the Representatives and leading them to make laws that lead our country into its long awaited greatness. You have a rare opportunity to redirect our government into plans that will ensure the commonweal.

“Our country is crying out for a new society of progress, growth and development. They desire and demand a change to new ways of transparency, accountability and justice.

“You are well positioned to give them what they want. Please do it for the sake and greater good of our country. We know you are well qualified and capable of doing this for our country.”