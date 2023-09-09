From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a resolute pursuit of its mission to realize Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nasarawa State, the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) has taken determined steps to broaden its impact.

With a commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, NASHIA has embarked on an intensified campaign to enroll underprivileged citizens in health insurance programs, urging politicians and philanthropists to play their part in this vital endeavor.

Dr. Simon Istifanus, the Executive Secretary of NASHIA, emphasized the critical importance of citizens’ health, asserting that it should be a top priority alongside other constituency services and projects. He made this appeal on yesterday during a one-day media engagement held at Mosmera Hotel on Shandam Road in Lafia, the state capital.

In response to concerns expressed by health insurance beneficiaries regarding service providers, Dr. Istifanus said NASHIA has pledged to ensure that these providers consistently deliver high-quality healthcare services to all enrolled citizens, further solidifying their commitment to the vision of Universal Health Coverage in Nasarawa

Pharmacist Kaki Maikudi, providing an overview of NASHIA’s performance, revealed that only 188,000 individuals, constituting 6.3% of the population, are currently enrolled and benefiting from health insurance in the state. Despite economic challenges, he expressed the agency’s ambition to increase this coverage to 20% of the state’s total population by 2027.

Kaki Maikudi acknowledged that one of NASHIA’s primary hurdles is raising awareness about health insurance programs. He urged media practitioners in the state to collaborate with the agency in achieving their goal of universal health coverage.

Comrade Salihu Alkali, the Chairman of the Nassarawa Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), expressed his appreciation for the proactive engagement of the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) with journalists during the media dialogue.

Comrade Alkali expressed his happiness regarding NASHIA’s efforts in involving the media in their mission. He emphasized the crucial role that journalists play in disseminating information to the public, making their active participation in initiatives like NASHIA’s essential.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of information and Culture, Mr. Dan-Musa Muhammed reiterated the ministry’s commitment to supporting NASHIA whenever necessary. He also acknowledged the vital role of journalists in information dissemination within the state, appreciating their dedication.

Journalists who participated in the dialogue stressed the importance of including journalists in NASHIA’s scheme of work. They pointed out that journalists are not only professionals but also citizens residing and working in Nasarawa. Therefore, they emphasized the necessity of involving them in NASHIA’s programs and in reporting on healthcare issues in the state.

Sun News gathered that the dialogue highlighted the synergy between NASHIA and the media in their shared goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nasarawa. The engagement demonstrated a collective commitment to improving healthcare access and awareness through media collaboration.