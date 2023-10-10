From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of its 2023 annual Zakat Distribution and Empowerment programme, the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Zakat and Sadaqah Committee, Kaduna Branch, has empowered 41 poor and vulnerable persons to the tune of N3.7 million.

Chairman of the Zakkat/Sadaqah committee for the Branch, Abdulrazaq Zulkainain during the event in Kaduna said for the year 2023, the committee generated N3,705,513 which is being distributed to 41 vulnerable persons including empowerment kits.

Some of the items include deep freezers, grinding machines, sewing machines, provisions, foodstuff, chemical spraying machines, fertilisers, debts, and medical bills settlements.

According to the Branch’s Chairman, “the intervention aims to reawaken the commandment of Almighty Allah and Sunnah of His Messenger.

“Through Zakkat/Sadaqah committee activities, we have been able to bridge the gap between the rich and less privileged in Society”, he said.

The group then called on the Kaduna State Government to partner with NASFAT in the area of palliatives which would be distributed to the indigents to cushion the effect of the current economic situation.

Chairman, NASFAT, Kaduna Branch, Alhaji Akeem Adeniji enjoined Muslims who have the means to pay zakat as instructed by Allah as one of the five pillars of Islam.

“The payment of Zakat is compulsory for Muslims who have the means to do so. The importance of Zakkat can never be over-emphasized. Part of the benefits attached to giving Zakkat are enormous”, he e.phasised.

He appealed to the beneficiaries and recipients of the empowerment equipment to make good use of items so that they can also be part of the people who would pay Zakkat next year.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who was represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-governmental Organization, Muktar Zubairu assured NASFAT of the State Government’s support in carrying out its activities.