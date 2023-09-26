…As state Assembly sets up 9 man committee to investigate alleged sales

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a recent turn of events, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nasarawa Chapter, Hon Francis Orogu, has launched a scathing attack on the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule, accusing it of politically influencing the protest of the alleged sale of Nasarawa State-owned Liaison Office in Lagos State.

Orogu minced no words in his criticism, branding the claims made by the protesters as politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of former Governor Tanko Almakura.

During a press conference held in his office on Tuesday, he emphasized that the sale of state-owned properties was not a new occurrence, dating back to the Almakura administration. “These properties were reportedly sent to the State Assembly, swiftly passed into law, and subsequently sold.”

Orogu expressed his disbelief that Governor Sule, who has been in office for four years, would only now become aware of the sale of the Lagos Liaison Office. He argued that as the state’s chief executive, it was expected that the governor maintained records of all state-owned properties.

He further suggested that the sudden revelation was politically motivated, intended to discredit Almakura, especially in the wake of the events surrounding the 2023 elections.

The PDP chairman urged Governor Sule to allow Almakura to retire from politics gracefully, emphasizing his own commitment to speaking the truth, regardless of the consequences.

In a surprising twist, Orogu revealed that traditional leaders in the state had remained conspicuously silent on the matter and challenged them to clarify whether they were unaware of the property sales during the previous administration.

The controversy began when a group of Nasarawa State indigenes residing in Lagos, operating under the banner of the Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos State Chapter, penned a strongly worded letter to Governor Sule.

The letter expressed their dismay over what they described as a “barbaric, ruthless, malicious, and draconian” eviction operation by the Nigerian Police Force at the Nasarawa State Liaison Office in Lagos. They vehemently denied any illegal occupation of the premises and asserted their rights as bona fide indigenes of the state.

The letter, signed by Alhaji Musa Ikushigya, Chairman of the Nasarawa State Development Association, Lagos State Chapter, not only addressed Governor Sule but also copied several key government officials and organizations, including the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, and members of the National Assembly representing Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has set up 9 man Ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sales of government properties in Lagos and other states by the then Administration of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the House resolution after Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House brought the issue under the matter of Public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia on Tuesday.

The Speaker has urged the committee to immediately proceed to Lagos to begin its investigation on the alleged sales of Nasarawa State Liason office in Lagos State.

He urged the committee to do a thorough investigation to unravel the alleged sales of government properties by the immediate past administration.

” Yes, this House under my watch has passed a resolution directing the former government to sale the state properties in Lagos and other states for infrastructure development as requested by the past Governor.

” With what we have seen in the media yesterday that the security men has sent indigenes of the state staying in our Lagos Liason office out of the structure was unfortunate

“We feel bad and disappointing about that.

” The protest has given a bad image to our state and the government of Nasarawa State.

” But we did not know whether the properties were sold or not and whether the proceed were used for development or not.

” And who is the beneficiary/ beneficiaries of the sale of the properties, ” he said.

The Speaker urged the committee to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of development.

” All those that involved must be invited for clarification such as the office of the SSG , Accountant General and Board of Internal Revenue Service , ” he added.

According to the Speaker, the committee will extend its investigation to status of government properties across the country and among individuals.

The Speaker named Hon Larry Ven Bawa as Chairman of the committee.

” Other members are Hon Iliya Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader, Hon Musa Ibrahim, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Hon Suleiman Azara, Hon Danladi Jatau, Hon Saidu Gude, Hon Mohammed Isimbabi, Hon Mohammed Oyanki and Mr Ibrahim Musa, the Deputy Clerk is the Secretary of the committee, ” he said

The Speaker urged the committee to carry out its investigation without fear or favour.

On their parts, Hon Musa Abubakar, Hon Danladi Jatau, Hon Solomon Akwashiki, Hon Mohammed Oyanki, Hon Larry Ven Bawa all supported the need for the House to set up the committee to investigate alleged sold of government properties in Lagos and other states.

It would be recall that in Sept. 2017, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly approved the request of the then Governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, to sell the State’s properties located in Lagos, Jos and Kaduna due to their dilapidated state.