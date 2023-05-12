From Abel Leonard, Lafia

No fewer than seven people have been confirmed dead with many others injured after a group of armed individuals, believed to be Fulani herders, launched a deadly attack on Takalafiya, a Mada village under the Gitata District of Nasarawa state.

Additionally, over 50 houses were set ablaze, causing widespread panic and displacing numerous residents.

According to a survivor, Mr. Sunday, who narrowly escaped the violence, he had visited the village for a business engagement only to be confronted by the ruthless assailants.

Sunday recounted the chaos and terror that ensued as the Fulani attackers descended upon the community, indiscriminately targeting villagers. The attackers unleashed a wave of violence, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives and leaving several others gravely wounded. In their desperation to escape the carnage, many residents fled, leaving their homes behind.

The timely intervention of security personnel prevented further bloodshed, as they swiftly arrived at the scene following reports of the attack. However, by the time they arrived, the attackers had already inflicted severe damage. He said

“The security forces focused their efforts on recovering the lifeless bodies of the victims”.

The aftermath of the assault has left Takalafiya in a state of shock and disarray. With over 50 houses reduced to ashes, numerous families have been displaced, adding to the already overwhelming burden caused by the loss of loved ones. The survivors and injured victims are now receiving medical attention, with efforts underway to provide them with the necessary support and care.

Sun reports that Local authorities had condemned the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace to the affected region. The incident has reignited concerns over the long-standing tensions between farming communities and Fulani herders in the area, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to address and mitigate such conflicts.