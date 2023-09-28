From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, Ex Deputy Vice Chancellor at the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has advocated strict application of quranic human rights of muslim women in tackling oppression and suppression of women rights.

She stated this at the 35th Inaugural lecture of the institution held in Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

Daily Sun gathered that the topic of the Inaugural lecture is: Deconstructing The Notion of Oppression and Suppression of Women in Islam: Revisiting The Islamic Versus Universal Concepts of Human Rights.

According to Liman who is also a Professor of Islamic Studies at the University, the only solution to the oppression and suppression of the muslim woman is the strict application of the fundamental human rights of the woman as enshrined by the Quran and exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

“Studies have shown that women enjoyed these rights during the era of the Prophet.

“So the muslim feminist struggle should be geared towards strict application of the Shariah rules regarding women’s rights as preached and exemplified by the Prophet.

“Pursuing the line of thinking the western feminist struggle will only result in the stripping of the muslim woman off her dignity, destruction of th family structure among others,” she said.

She therefore warned that efforts of muslim women activists, feminists and the western feminist groups for the reinterpretation of the Quran verses and reformulation of the Sharia principles on women rights are baseless and will not yield the desired results in the protection of human rights of women.

She also called on governments at all levels to always ensure that the Islamic principles regarding women’s rights are strictly observed in their societies.

“This will checkmate the effect of culture and the injustices meter on women in the muslim communities occasioned by the effect of culture on the rights of women,” she said.

Liman also urged Islamic teachers and preachers to double their efforts in preaching and teaching against women rights abuse.

“They must educate members of the society on those beautiful rights accorded to the muslim woman by the Sharia that were unequalled in any of the civilizations or religions across the world,” she said.

Speaking earlier, Professor Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, Vice Chancellor of the University lauded the Inaugural lecturer for he dexterity, dedication and commitment to service to the university and to humanity in general.

Bala-Mohammed described Sa’adatu Liman as a worthy partner in whose modest contribution to the development of the institution is unquantifiable.

The VC who then maintained that the university shall continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in the state and in the country at large to ensure that the inaugural lectures in NSUK is sustained called on other professors yet to deliver theirs to indicate interest to do so.