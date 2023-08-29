….. Rebirth is possible under my watch as commisioner

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Jafaru Ango, has declared his commitment to spearheading the rejuvenation of Nasarawa United Football Club during his tenure.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun News on Tuesday, Ango expressed his optimism about the club’s resurgence and his efforts to revamp its structure for success.

With the club recently relegated to Nigeria National League NNL, Ango remains undeterred, asserting that the setback will serve as a catalyst for a stronger and more formidable Nasarawa United.

Emphasizing his dedication to the cause, he conveyed his intentions to initiate a comprehensive rebranding process, which he believes will yield tangible results in the upcoming season.

“We have commenced the process of redefining the team’s structure,” Ango revealed. “This restructuring will not only fortify the team but also propel us towards achieving a prominent position in the football arena.”

He assured supporters of Nasarawa United that he is committed to employing every resource at his disposal to ensure the team’s swift return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Addressing the team’s fervent fan base, Ango extended a message of hope and resilience. “To the passionate fans who have stood by Nasarawa United through thick and thin, I urge you to maintain your unwavering faith. The team’s resurgence is on the horizon, and we shall emerge stronger than ever before.”

Sun gathered that the commissioner’s vision for Nasarawa United extends beyond a mere revival; he envisions the club ascending to elite status under his leadership. His strategic approach and determination to foster growth within the organization hint at a promising future for the football club.

As the new season approaches, the eyes of Nasarawa United supporters remain fixed on the horizon, eagerly anticipating the transformation that Commissioner Ango’s initiatives will bring.