From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a highly anticipated move, Nasarawa United Football Club has unveiled their new Technical Adviser, Coach Adams Usman.

The announcement came on Wednesday during a press conference at the Lafia City Stadium and Coach Usman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity while pledging to lead the team back to elite competitions.

During his acceptance speech, Coach Usman extended his appreciation to the Almighty, stating, “I am deeply thankful to God for this job. It’s an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of guiding Nasarawa United, and I am committed to doing my best to ensure the team bounces back to elite competition.”

Chairman of Nasarawa United, Prof. Othman Ibrahim Ahmed, also shared his thoughts on this significant appointment. “We believe that Coach Adams Usman’s expertise and dedication will be instrumental in steering our team towards success,” Chairman Ahmed stressed. He further highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration within the club.

The decision to bring in Coach Adams Usman comes at a critical juncture for Nasarawa United, as the club seeks to regain its position in top-tier football competitions.”

“Coach Usman’s experience and determination have raised expectations among fans and supporters, who are eager to see their beloved team rise to new heights.”

Sun reports that Nasarawa United’s management and fans alike are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming season under Coach Adams Usman’s leadership. With a renewed sense of purpose and a strong commitment to success, the club is poised for a remarkable journey in Nigerian football.