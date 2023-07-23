From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Suspected Fulani bandits launched a violent attack on the residential home of former minister of information, Labaran Maku, in Akwanga, leaving three security guards fatally wounded. The incident occurred at approximately 7:50 pm on Saturday and marks the third attack on Maku’s properties in the past month.

The assailants, speaking in Hausa, reportedly stormed Maku’s Ola residential house, forcefully attempting to gain entry. When confronted by the security guards, the bandits resorted to sporadic shooting, forcing their way into the compound.

One of the injured security guards, who suffered severe wounds during the assault, recounted the terrifying ordeal.

“They came in a mob and ordered me to open the entrance gate. When I resisted because I did not know who they are, they started shooting and jumped the fences into the compound,” he said.

Labaran Maku expressed his dismay over the recurring attacks on his properties and family. Just a month ago, his father’s compound in Wakama was invaded, and three of his siblings were kidnapped. Another tragic incident involved the killing of two of his elder brother’s children at their residential home.

“These relentless attacks clearly indicate that our state is under siege by suspected bandits,” lamented Maku.

Upon receiving reports of the invasion, the Army and the police immediately deployed forces to Akwanga. The presence of the security forces prompted the assailants to flee into the nearby bush.

As the situation remains tense, residents in the area express concern over the escalating violence and call for decisive action from authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that Local law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigations into the attack, and measures are being taken to enhance security around Maku’s properties. However, the situation underscores the need for comprehensive efforts to address the increasing security challenges posed by suspected Fulani bandits in the area.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state had recently during an expanded security meeting ordered the security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of lives and properties affirming the influx of some suspected bandits in the state.

In a similar development, the Nasarawa State Police Command has made a breakthrough in a car theft case, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a stolen Toyota Corolla, 2015 model. The incident, which occurred on June 1, 2023, involved a mechanic who allegedly absconded with the vehicle entrusted to him for repairs.

According to the complaint lodged at ‘B’ Division Lafia on July 19, 2023, the Toyota Corolla was handed over to the suspect for repair work, but he disappeared with the vehicle, making it impossible for the car owner to locate him.

Prompted by the report, diligent police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia initiated an extensive investigation into the matter. Their efforts led to the apprehension of the prime suspect, Sani Musa Labaran, a 49-year-old resident of Shinge Road, Lafia. He was traced to Gembu, Taraba State. Additionally, his accomplice, Ibeto Nwobodo, a 38-year-old from Faringada, Jos, was arrested in Jos.

Upon interrogation, both suspects admitted to conspiring to sell the stolen vehicle for a sum of Two million and five hundred thousand naira.

The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, expressed his satisfaction with the police officers’ dedication and efficiency in handling the case. He commended their efforts and ordered that the suspects be charged to court for prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, affirmed the arrest and recovery of the stolen car in a statement released on Sunday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command.