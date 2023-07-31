From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In honour of the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, the Permanent Secretary of Nasarawa State Ministry of Health, Mrs Janet Angbazo at a press briefing on Monday stressed that Nasarawa State Surpasses National Average in Hepatitis Burden, Calls for Urgent Action on World Hepatitis light on the urgent need to address viral Hepatitis as a significant global health concern.

According to her the World Health Organisation’s data, approximately 296 million people worldwide live with Hepatitis B, and 58 million with Hepatitis C. In Nigeria, the prevalence of these diseases stands at 8.1% for HBV and 1.0% for HCV. However, Nasarawa State faces an even higher burden, with a prevalence of 28% for HBV and 13.2% for HCV.

In response to this alarming situation, she said the Nasarawa State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A Sule has committed to a five-year hepatitis C elimination plan. The ambitious plan aims to treat approximately 124,000 individuals within the next five years.

To achieve this goal, the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has been actively working with support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to create an enabling policy environment for improved access to diagnosis and treatment services for HBV and HCV.

Janet further said the ministry is also focusing on enhancing vaccination efforts against Hepatitis B and implementing the Elimination Intervention, including the roll-out of the HIV, Syphilis, and HBV Triple Elimination Study.

“Notable progress has already been made in the fight against Hepatitis in Nasarawa State.”The ministry has trained 97 healthcare workers across 17 healthcare facilities and achieved micro-elimination in three facilities: “Awe, Keana, and Doma. Additionally, 13 Secondary Health facilities (General Hospitals) have been activated, with three more facilities – Obi, Wamba, and Uke – on track to achieve micro-elimination soon.”

“As part of the World Hepatitis Day activities, various initiatives have been organised, including a press conference and a road walk. Radio and TV health talks, as well as phone-in programs, are also being conducted to disseminate crucial health information.”

The Permanent Secretary emphasised the importance of early identification through regular screening of the general population and promptly treating positive individuals. She also urged the public to avoid the use of unsterilised sharps and sharing of needles/syringes, as well as refrain from the transfusion of unscreened blood/blood products. Pregnant women are encouraged to be screened during antenatal care to reduce mother-to-child transmission.

The Permanent Secretary called upon everyone to take advantage of the screening and testing opportunities provided to get tested and know their status. As the theme for this year’s World Hepatitis Day states, “We are not waiting, one life, and one liver,” immediate action is essential to prevent viral hepatitis and ensure timely treatment.