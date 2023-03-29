From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after winning re-election in the just-concluded gubernatorial election.

Speaking after receiving the certificate on Wednesday at the INEC Office, Governor Sule acknowledged that elections in Nigeria are always accompanied by challenges, with losers often accusing those who win.

He urged those who feel aggrieved to take their case to court and noted that such challenges are not new in the country’s political landscape.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the people of Nasarawa State, saying that his victory was made possible by their support.

He further stated that his administration had been fair and transparent, and commended the security agencies for their role in ensuring a peaceful election.

Governor Sule also noted that the state had recently made history by discovering its first oil well in Obi local government council, which he said was a happy moment for the state.

The governor called on all stakeholders to cooperate and work together to move the state forward, including members of his party who had defected to the opposition. He thanked everyone for their goodwill and support and promised to continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.