From Abel Leonard

Nasarawa State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Isaac Lucky Yargwa, has assured the people of Nassarawa that the Lafia township stadium will be completed within two weeks.

The commissioner stated this in an exclusive interview with Sun on Friday, where he gave an update on the renovation work that is currently ongoing at the stadium.

Yargwa disclosed that the contractor working on the project has promised to finish the work within the next two weeks. He added that the state’s male and female football teams will be back to playing at the stadium once the renovation is completed.

Speaking about the poor performance of the state’s football team, the Solid Miners, Yargwa expressed his disappointment, as the team is currently in the relegation zone. However, he remained optimistic that the team would escape relegation.

He noted that the interim technical adviser had assured him that he would save the team from going to the lower division, with the new players that have been recruited.

On the much-speculated absence of the feeder team of the club, Yargwa explained that the players in the feeder team were too old to be called feeders. He noted that some were above the age of such a category.

However, he assured that there is a plan to recruit a new set of young talent from the forthcoming governor’s cup, who will become the feeder team.

When asked why the team did not participate in the ongoing Under-15 tournament in Ikane, Lagos State, the commissioner explained that the notice was short, and there were no Under-15 players on the ground.

He also questioned the recruitment process of the said Under-15 team that was supposed to participate in the tournament. However, he assured that subsequently, with appropriate planning, the team would attend such tournaments.