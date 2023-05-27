From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of frustrating their case at the governorship election petition tribunal.

The party alleges that despite the tribunal’s order, INEC officials at local government areas have vehemently denied them access to electoral documents for inspection. The PDP has called for intervention and justice to enable them to prosecute their case effectively.

Malam Ibrahim Hamza, the party’s spokesman, addressed journalists in Lafia yesterday, expressing his concerns noting that electoral officials have ridiculed the PDP by presenting ridiculous excuses, thereby obstructing their legal team from diligently proving their case through the examination of documents.

Hamza highlighted the peculiar situation in Karu local government area, where the electoral officers allegedly changed the ballot papers used during the governorship election to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s prayers at the tribunal.

During the inspection process, the PDP claims that electoral officers at some local government INEC offices failed to provide the required materials, citing incomprehensible reasons.

In the case of Karu LGA, the officers were reportedly absent from the office after the elections and are now allegedly changing the ballot papers to tamper with evidence. The PDP also discovered that unused ballot papers were missing in the disputed areas, as the officers were clearing all used ballot papers.

The party believes that these actions by the electoral officers are deliberate attempts to falsify documents in favor of the APC, thereby covering up election malfeasance.

The PDP appeals to well-meaning Nigerians and democracy supporters to call on INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Nasarawa state, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, and the commission’s Chief Administrative Officer in the state to prevent further erosion of confidence in INEC’s administration.

The PDP reassures its commitment to due process, good governance, and the security of the state. The party calls on its supporters to remain calm and hopeful for victory at the tribunal, as their legal team is dedicated to diligently prosecuting the case within the provisions of the law.