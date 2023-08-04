From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a critical development, the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency has sounded the alarm for residents living in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prepared, as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) forecasts an imminent deluge of heavy rainfall between the 4th and 6th of August.

The dire warning came directly from the office of the agency’s Executive Director, Barrister Z.Z Alumaga, during an exclusive interview in his office on Friday.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by the mention of specific localities at higher risk. In particular, residents of Keffi and Karu local government areas have been urged to take immediate precautions and heed the advisory issued during a recent Stakeholders meeting. Barrister Alumaga emphasized the need for swift action to mitigate potential devastation.

“Preparation is key to minimizing the potential impact of these expected heavy rains,” Barrister Alumaga stated. “We strongly advise residents in vulnerable areas to make necessary arrangements and brace themselves for the upcoming weather event.”

The Executive Director’s call to action extended beyond mere preparation, as he also emphasized responsible behavior during such circumstances.

Residents were reminded to adhere to vital instructions, including refraining from obstructing waterways and refraining from disposing of refuse in water channels. These preventive measures are crucial to prevent exacerbation of flooding risks and to ensure the safety of all residents.

As Nasarawa State stands on the brink of this meteorological event, authorities are working tirelessly to disseminate information and raise awareness throughout the region. The Nasarawa State Emergency Agency remains committed to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to stay tuned to official updates and remain vigilant in the face of the impending heavy rainfall. He added.

“In light of the potential consequences posed by the predicted heavy downpour, it is imperative for all citizens to take heed of this warning, and cooperate with the advised safety measures. As the rainfall dates draw near, the unity and preparedness of the community will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in minimizing the impact of this natural event.”