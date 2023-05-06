From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State hosted the Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Leadership and Good Governance Lecture and Awards in collaboration with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

The event was held Saturday, at the Alyu Akwe Banquet Hall, government House, Lafia to promote and reward excellence in leadership and governance, and it was attended by various dignitaries from different spheres of life.

Declaring the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture open, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial foundation, former governor Mu’azu Babangida Alyu, highlighted the need for leaders to prioritize the welfare and well-being of their citizens.

He highlighted the need to get the electoral process in Nigeria right, quoting a former president who said that all he wanted was to give the people of Nigeria free, fair and credible elections. However, he lamented that the present INEC failed to achieve that as he had stressed the need for the introduction of technology to help the process.

Furthermore, Chief Servant stressed the need for leaders to be deliberate in creating a good nation. He expressed the need for people to have confidence in our country, stating that “nobody was deliberately born to be a particular tribe, but God in His wisdom made us who we are and where we are from.” He asserted that “if Nigeria gets it right, other African countries would get it right as well.”

The keynote lecture was delivered by Kenyan scholar Professor PLO Lumumba, who spoke on the theme “Credible Elections as a Panacea for Research for Quality Leadership and Legacy for Good Governance and Sustainable Democratic Culture in Nigeria.”

In his lecture, Professor Lumumba emphasized the importance of credible elections in ensuring good governance and sustainable democratic culture in Nigeria.

He highlighted the role of leadership in ensuring credible elections, noting that “it is the responsibility of leaders to provide the necessary framework and infrastructure to support free and fair electoral processes.

The Professor also said that ” the absence of credible elections could lead to a breakdown of trust between the people and their leaders, which could ultimately undermine the stability and development of the country” while emphasizing the need for leaders to prioritize the interests of the people they serve, rather than their own personal ambitions.

Professor Lumumba further stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in governance, and called on leaders to be more responsive to the needs of their constituents. He noted that the failure of leaders to address the concerns of the people could lead to disillusionment and a lack of trust in the political process.

Delivering his remarks, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, of Plateau state called for leaders to work together to find lasting solutions to issues that bothers us.

Governor Lalong commended the government and people of Nasarawa State for their hospitality and support towards the success of the event. He expressed hope that the lecture series would continue to inspire leaders across the country to strive towards good governance and leadership excellence.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule who was the chief host of the Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Leadership and Good Governance Lecture and Awards, for 2023 also delivered remarks in which he expressed his delight at the successful hosting of the event in the state.

He welcomed all the dignitaries and guests who graced the occasion, and thanked the organizers for choosing Nasarawa State as the host for the 2023 edition of the event. The Governor emphasized the importance of celebrating the legacies of great leaders like Sir Ahmadu Bello, who dedicated their lives to the service of their people.

He noted that the lecture series provides an opportunity for leaders and scholars to share ideas and perspectives on critical issues facing the country, with a view to finding lasting solutions.

He highlighted the importance of good governance in ensuring sustainable development, and called on leaders at all levels to prioritize the well-being of their people.

Representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Leadership and Good Governance Lecture and Awards, the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, delivered remarks in which he conveyed the President’s greetings to the organizers and attendees of the event.

Professor Gambari emphasized the importance of good governance in achieving sustainable development, and highlighted the efforts of the Buhari administration towards promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in governance.

He noted that the administration had made significant strides in various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and security, despite the challenges facing the country.

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the need for a peaceful and stable environment for development to thrive, and called on leaders at all levels to prioritize the security and well-being of their citizens. He emphasized the importance of a collective effort in addressing the various challenges facing the country.

Professor Gambari expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the event for their efforts towards promoting good governance and leadership excellence while thanking governor Sule for a successful hosting of the event.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, has expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the lecture in Nasarawa for bringing esteemed personalities to the state. In his vote of thanks, he commended the foundation for providing an opportunity to meet with people for life without necessarily visiting them.

The Emir specifically acknowledged the presence of Professor Mulumba, whom he had long admired and had been watching closely. He went on to thank the organizers for their efforts in bringing such renowned figures to the state, which he believed would have a positive impact on the people.

The Emir also expressed his appreciation for the organizers’ decision to honor him during the event, noting that it was a significant gesture that he would not forget. ” I thank the organizers for coming to the state and meeting with my people, it was a valuable opportunity for everyone involved.”