From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In today’s proceedings at the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal, witnesses took the stand to provide testimony regarding alleged irregularities in the recent elections. The sitting, held on Friday, August 25th, 2023, focused on the continuation of the defense by the Second Respondent, A. A. Sule.

Dr. Adekunle, lead counsel for the Second Respondent, tendered certified copies of documents, including Form EC8BS for Shege 1 ward of Toto LGA and Form EC8BS of Gidan Ausa 2 of Obi LGA. However, Dr. JS Okutepa, lead counsel for the PDP, objected to the admissibility of these documents, promising to elaborate on the objection in their written address.

Witnesses were then called upon to testify:

Muktari Ibrahim: A civil servant and an APC member from Iya ward 2 of Keffi LGA. He mentioned that BVAS machines were used for voter authentication and result uploading. While the election was peaceful, he claimed that APC’s results were reduced and PDP’s results increased. Under cross-examination, it was revealed that the results he claimed were tampered with did not match IREV records.

Habibu Ahmed Sarki: APC collation agent for Ara 2 ward in Nasarawa LGA. He acknowledged peaceful elections but claimed that results for Aleyika polling unit 010 were manipulated, favoring PDP. Cross-examination revealed that he used a forged result, contradicting IREV records.

Ibrahim Danlami Umar: From Aza 2 unit of Kuto Aisa ward. He attested to the use of BVAS machines but was unable to provide accurate details under cross-examination, undermining his testimony.

Abdulkadir Adamu: From Madakin Gari 1 Nasarawa North ward. He mentioned discrepancies in polling units but confirmed the authenticity of BVAS IREV uploaded results.

Iduwa Sabo: He confirmed BVAS IREV’s use and peaceful elections, although discrepancies were claimed for certain polling units. Cross-examination revealed that he lacked information about polling units.

Ibrahim Sabo Yahaya: While he affirmed peaceful elections, discrepancies in results for Udege polling unit were highlighted.

Kaika Aminu Egwa: He attested to peaceful elections but had limited information about alleged irregularities.

The witnesses’ testimonies have brought into question the credibility of certain claims made regarding result discrepancies. The court will continue to evaluate evidence and arguments as the tribunal proceeds.