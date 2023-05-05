From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Football Association Board Member, Ismaila Konga, who was abducted a few days ago, has been released by his captors.

Recall that Sun had reported that Ismaila Konga, Nasarawa state football board member and the zonal coordinator of the Akwanga Zone ALGON/ Gov. AA Sule Unity football competition was kidnapped fortnight ago on his way home to Andaha after prosecuting a football match in Akwanga LGC.

The news of his release was confirmed by the Nasarawa State Football Association, under the leadership of Alhaji Mohammed Alkali.

The association expressed its gratitude to the public for their prayers and support during Konga’s difficult time in captivity. The circumstances surrounding Konga’s abduction and release remain unclear, but sources close to the situation indicate that a ransom was paid for his release.

Konga’s abduction had sent shockwaves throughout the state, and there were fears for his safety. His release has been met with relief and joy by his family, friends, and colleagues in the football community.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nasarawa State Police Command is yet to make an official statement regarding Ismaila Konga’s abduction and subsequent release.

However, sources say that the police were involved in Konga’s release and played a key role in securing his freedom.

The incident has once again highlighted the rising spate of kidnappings in Nigeria, Nasarawa state particularly and the need for the government to take urgent action to address the issue.

Many Nigerians have expressed concern about the security situation in the country and are calling on the government to do more to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Saturday Sun gathered that In recent months, several high-profile individuals, including traditional rulers, politicians, and business leaders, have been kidnapped for ransom in various parts of the state.

The growing trend has sparked fear and anxiety among the general public and has also affected the states economic and social stability.

Meanwhile, Konga has been reunited with his family, and efforts are underway to ensure that he receives the necessary medical attention and psychological support to help him recover from his ordeal.