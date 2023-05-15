From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State is gearing up for the highly anticipated election of the Nasarawa State Football Association (FA), scheduled to take place on May 27, 2023. With expectations running high, contestants and football enthusiasts are emphasizing the need for a free, fair, credible, and transparent electoral process.

in an interview with our correspondent, ahead of purchasing of forms by aspirants at the FA state secretariat, on Monday. One of the major concerns raised by the aspiring candidates is the alleged lack of inclusiveness and transparency in the present leadership.

They assert that previous elections have been marred by instances where potential aspirants were seemingly prevented from contesting. The contestants have called upon the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, to address these issues and ensure that the upcoming FA elections truly reflect the will of the people.

“The Nasarawa State FA election is not just about the selection of a new leadership; it symbolizes the opportunity to revitalize the association and strengthen its commitment to the development of football in the state.

“The eyes of football lovers across the state will be fixed on this electoral process, as they eagerly await a result that truly represents the desires and aspirations of the football community.”

They call on the NFF, under the leadership of Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, to take these concerns seriously and ensure that the upcoming election sets a precedent for future electoral processes within the association.

“By prioritizing transparency, inclusivity, and fairness, the NFF can demonstrate its commitment to fostering a thriving football ecosystem in Nasarawa State and the nation as a whole.” They said.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the electoral committee, Muhammad Alkali, the current chairman of the Nasarawa State FA, expressed his commitment to ensuring a free and fair electoral process. He has bestowed upon the committee the responsibility of conducting a transparent election that upholds the principles of democracy.