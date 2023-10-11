From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The inaugural edition of the Nasarawa State Basketball Veterans Association Corporate League has on Wednesday officially kicked off in Lafia the state capital. The tournament is taking place at the Sport Arena, formerly known as the City Hall, located along Shendam Road.

Sun gathered that it is Organized by the Nasarawa State Basketball Veterans Association, this Corporate Basketball League aims to foster camaraderie among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Nasarawa State through the power of sport.

Seven teams, representing different sectors such as Information, Banking, Business, Sports, Education, Health, and the Head of Service, are competing for the coveted trophy. The competition is set to witness a total of forty matches played over the course of one month.

During the opening ceremony, former National Basketball Captain and the State Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Peter Onche Odaudu, emphasized the need for adequate funding to elevate basketball to its full potential. He also commended Shehu Ibrahim, Chairman of the State Veterans Basketball Association, for his dedication in organizing the event, highlighting its role in unearthing hidden talents for the nation.

Ayuba Tijani, the State Chairman of the Basketball Association, expressed his satisfaction with the timing of the tournament and announced the commencement of a Basketball Academy in the state, which will nurture young talents for future success.

Shehu Ibrahim, Chairman of the Nasarawa State Veterans Basketball Association, explained that the league provides veteran basketball players with the opportunity to regain fitness and called for sponsorship to support the initiative.

In the opening match Ministry of information lost 67-28 against Bankers, Health narrowly beat Sports 27-26 while Education outshine Business 49-34 points.