From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a press conference held, Friday, at the NUJ press Centre, Lafia. Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi, the Member Representing Kokona East and Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, along with fellow members of the assembly, made a patriotic appeal for unity and progress in the state.

The conference addressed the ongoing constitutional crisis resulting from the lack of a functional state Assembly and Hon. Ogazi’s contested Speakership ambition.

Expressing deep concern over the stagnation of governance and development in Nasarawa State, Hon. Ogazi emphasized the need for collective action to move the state forward. He acknowledged that his ambition to become Speaker had created opposition and hampered the state’s progress. “In light of this, I called on all Nasarawa citizens and supporters to prioritize the greater good of the state over individual interests.”

“I hereby set aside my Speakership ambition with an assurance to henceforth unite and work for the collective good and in the overall interest of the State,” Hon. Ogazi declared, acknowledging the calls and appeals from various critical stakeholders, including past and serving Governors, Senators, former Ministers, Emir and Chiefs, and Political Party Leaders.

He also highlighted the agreement reached by members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to re-inaugurate the house and conduct fresh elections for the Speakership position. ” “This decision comes after the State High Court of Lafia endorsed the proposal. He added

Apologizing to their supporters for any disappointment caused by the crisis, Hon. Ogazi expressed his gratitude to all who had supported and believed in their struggle. He emphasized that this struggle had strengthened democracy in the state and vowed to continue advocating for good governance.

He further sent a message of appreciation to the citizens for their massive support and solidarity throughout the Speakership quest. Hon. Ogazi and his team reaffirmed their commitment to serving the people to the best of their abilities.