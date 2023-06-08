….. How can you suspend members that are not part of your inauguration” Speaker Balarabe added -Balarabe

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The leadership crisis rocking the Nasarawa Assembly Wednesday depends as the 13 factional members during plenary passed a resolution suspending the 10 other factional members.”

The Daniel Ogah Ogazi camp said during the plenary that the suspension of the immediate past speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi’s group was sequel to a motion of public importance moved by the member representing Obi II constituency, Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba and seconded by Hon Ibrahim Aliyu Nana, Keffi West constituency.

“The absence of the 10 members from Tuesday proceeding amounted to deserting their legislative duty as such the affected persons be treated as deserters,” stated Hon.” Zhekaba while moving the motion.

“The 13 members who are the majority in the house believe that the affected members should also be duly punished for ‘convening a kangaroo and illegal meeting and the purported election of a speaker and a deputy speaker respectively. The suspension is to serve as a deterrent to others whom they described as ‘troublemakers’,” He added

He further urged the House to forthwith, suspend the affected persons and bar them from entering the premises of the State Assembly till further notice.

Also contributing, Hon. Nana re-echoed the position of Hon. Zhekaba and urged the House to take a decisive decision to compel the immediate past speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe, from parading himself as the speaker of the State Assembly.

Responding, the factional presiding speaker, Daniel Ogah Ogazi, put the matter to voice votes where all members present supported the position of the members present at the Wednesday plenary.

Also speaking, a member representing Nasarawa Eggon constituency then moved for the adjournment of the Wednesday proceedings.

Reacting, Speaker, to the other faction Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has inspected the level of damage done to facilities at the assembly complex following leadership tussle that rocked the House.

The Speaker said the 7th Assembly under his watch was constituted according to constitutional provisions.

He was Speaking when he visited the State Assembly complex alongside security operatives and management of the House today in Lafia the State Capital.

” During my Swearing in and that of the Deputy Speaker, Hon Jacob Kudu, the Clerk of the House was seated, the Deputy Clerk, Sergeant-at-arm and his Deputy. as well as management staff were all presents.

” But sadly, very sadly, some people went into the hallowed chamber under the leadership of a grade level 8 officer to administered them oath of allegiance and oath of office, after jumping through the fence and break the doors”

” As far as I am concern, they are not inaugurated and they remain members-elect of the State House of Assembly as their inauguration was illegal because it does not followed due process,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi inspected the assembly complex and security officers to ascertain the level of damage caused by the Ogazi camp, insisting that the 7th assembly under his leadership was constitutionally proclaimed.

While describing some damages at the complex as unfortunate, Balarabe said any inauguration other than the one conducted by the Clerk of the House is invalid.

The Speaker while pleading with the people of the State to remain calm said he remains the Speaker of the House, discarding any suspension given by Ogazi lead camp invalid because they are not part of them.

“How can you suspend members that are not part of your inauguration” Speaker Balarabe added.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said the 7th assembly will continue to perform its constitutional duties in making laws that will better the lives of the people of the State.

Daily Sun had reported that the two camps of the 10 members led by Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and the 13 members led by Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi are laying claims to the leadership of the assembly by electing Balarabe and Ogazi as speakers.