From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a resounding show of support, key stakeholders in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have unanimously endorsed the incumbent Local Government Chairman, Hon. Awalu Adamu for a second term in office.

This historic declaration was made during a gathering of community leaders, prominent citizens, and representatives of various interest groups at Panda Wild life Pack, Kokona Local government Area of Nasarawa state.

In a public statement released on Tuesday after the meeting and sent to journalists in Lafia, Mr. Daniel, the leader of the stakeholders, highlighted the reasons behind their unwavering support for Hon. Awalu’s candidacy. He praised the chairman’s exemplary leadership and his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Kokona.

He emphasized that Hon. Awalu’s first term in office had seen remarkable progress in various aspects of local governance, including infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and community empowerment. He also commended the chairman’s transparent and accountable administration.

The stakeholders noted that their decision to endorse Hon. Awalu for a second term was based on his dedication to inclusivity, which had ensured that the benefits of his administration reached all segments of the population, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Hon. Awalu Adamu has shown unwavering commitment to the development of Kokona Local Government, and his leadership qualities have earned him the trust and admiration of the people. We believe that granting him a second term in office will allow him to continue the good work he has started and take Kokona to even greater heights.”

The endorsement has already generated excitement among residents of Kokona, with many expressing their optimism for the continued growth and progress of the local government under Alhaji Umar’s leadership. He added.

Daily Sun gathered that as the 2024 local government elections draw closer, Alhaji Awalu’s endorsement by these influential stakeholders in Kokona Local Government is expected to significantly boost his chances of securing a second term and further solidify his legacy as a dedicated and effective leader.