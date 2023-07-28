From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Stakeholders in Nasarawa State wholeheartedly embrace the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), pledging to work together to strengthen the state’s criminal justice system for the benefit of all citizens.

In a programme held at Ta’al Conference Hotel Lafia, yesterday Themed “Assessment of the Implementation of the Nasarawa State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2018,” the program saw various stakeholders coming together to discuss and strategize on the effective application of the ACJL.

Allu Danjuma, Esq, representing the Office in Charge/Prosecution Section, Nasarawa State Police Command, highlighted the crucial role of the police in the administration of criminal justice.

He emphasized that the ACJL provides the necessary legal backing for law enforcement officers to use lawful means to prevent or suppress the commission of crimes. He also praised the law’s provisions aimed at bridging gaps in existing legislation, bringing it in line with international best practices.

Danjuma stressed the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders in the criminal justice system within the state. This includes police officers, law enforcement officials, lawyers, judges, magistrates, prison officials, and state counsel.

Wukari Luka, Assistant Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nasarawa State Command, underscored how the full implementation of ACJL in the state would contribute to decongesting custodial centres across correctional formations. He revealed that around 300 inmates under the Nasarawa State Command are currently engaged in various educational programs.

Luka affirmed the commitment of the Command to invest in public safety through a secure correctional service system and inmate rehabilitation.

In a paper presentation, Isaac Edoh, Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, expressed his belief that the ACJL would revolutionize the criminal justice system in the state if effectively implemented by all relevant institutions.

He emphasized the need to popularize and disseminate the law not only to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders but also to the general public to ensure the protection of individuals’ rights as guaranteed under the law.

The stakeholders unanimously called for continued collaboration and active involvement from all concerned parties to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of the ACJL in Nasarawa State.

