From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a bid to ensure a transparent and credible election process, the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth Development has taken proactive measures to address potential conflicts surrounding the upcoming Football Association (FA) election.

A source within the ministry has revealed that they are committed to upholding the principles of fairness and accountability in the sports sector.

According to the reliable source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the ministry has requested a round table discussion involving key stakeholders, including FA executives and other relevant individuals.

The objective of this discussion is to preemptively resolve any potential issues that could compromise the integrity of the election, thereby averting a crisis.

With the election scheduled for the 27th of May, the ministry is keen on ensuring that all parties involved have an opportunity to voice their concerns and find mutually agreeable solutions.

The decision to convene a round table discussion demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to facilitating a transparent and inclusive election process.

By addressing potential challenges in advance, they hope to prevent any undue influence or manipulation that could mar the outcome of the election. This approach aligns with the ministry’s vision of promoting fair play and integrity in sports.

As the 27th of May draws near, the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s proactive stance serves as a reassuring message to football enthusiasts and the broader community.

With the round table discussion set to take place in the coming days, all eyes are on Nasarawa as stakeholders eagerly anticipate the outcome. As the sports ministry takes the lead in fostering an environment of dialogue and cooperation, it is hoped that the election process will be conducted in a manner that reflects the true spirit of fair play and provides a solid foundation for the continued development of football in the state.