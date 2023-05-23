From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a surprising turn of events, the race for the coveted position of Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker has taken a decisive twist. Speaker Balarabe, the incumbent Speaker of the Assembly, has reportedly secured the backing of not less than 16 lawmakers.

The support for Speaker Balarabe was revealed by the House Committee chairman on information, Hon Muhammed Adamu Omadefu during an interview in his office yesterday saying Several prominent lawmakers, including key members of different political parties, are signaling a strong show of support for the current Speaker.

Omadefu said “Speaker Balarabe enjoys the support of a significant number of lawmakers, totaling at least 16. This backing comes from a diverse range of political affiliations, indicating a broad consensus in his favour.”

The news of Speaker Balarabe’s increasing support has sent shockwaves across political circles in Nasarawa State. Many political analysts had initially predicted a closely contested race, with several contenders vying for the influential position. However, the momentum seems to have swung in favor of the incumbent, altering the dynamics of the race.

While the specific names of the lawmakers who have pledged their support remain undisclosed, Omadefu said that influential figures from both the ruling party and the opposition have thrown their weight behind Speaker Balarabe noting that the cross-party endorsement reflects the growing confidence in his leadership abilities and the recognition of his accomplishments during his tenure.

As the race for the Speakership unfolds, political observers eagerly await the official declaration of Speaker Balarabe’s candidacy and the response from other contenders. With the backing of 16 lawmakers, his chances of retaining the position seem considerably strong, but the landscape of Nasarawa politics can be unpredictable.