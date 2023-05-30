NLC extends vote of confidence, for continuity as Nasarawa Speaker

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Speaker, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has pledged to introduce worker-friendly laws and withdraw the Contributory Pension Scheme bill in order to enhance the well-being of workers in the state.

Speaker Abdullahi made this commitment during a meeting with officials from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nasarawa State Chapter, in Lafia on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude for the NLC’s visit, Speaker Abdullahi assured them of the assembly’s unwavering support. He also acknowledged Governor Abdullahi Sule’s dedication to the welfare of workers, emphasizing that even those who may oppose him would appreciate his efforts in this regard.

” My consolation is that the person I am working with, His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule has passion for workers in the state.

” Even if you are an enemy of Engr. A A Sule, you will appreciate him for what he is doing for the people of the State as he is also workers friendly,” he said.

In response to the NLC’s concerns, the Speaker promised to halt the progress of the Contributory Pension Scheme bill in the House, taking into account the complaints raised by the union. Furthermore, he affirmed that if the bill were to be reconsidered in the future, it would be subjected to a public hearing for broader input.

have listen carefully to your complaint and I want to assure you that we will step down the Contributory Pension Scheme Bill that was brought by the executive since you have complaint against the bill,” he said.

“This Assembly is coming to an end tomorrow Wednesday and by the grace of God I am part of the 7th Assembly and if the bill will come up we will subject it to public hearing for inputs, this Assembly always want to be part of history, good history so our commitment as Representatives of the people is to always do that which is in the best interest of the people “the Speaker added.

Highlighting the importance of serving the best interests of the people, Speaker Abdullahi expressed his Assembly’s commitment to leaving a positive and enduring legacy. He urged the residents of Nasarawa State to rally behind Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration, supporting his endeavors for the benefit of the state.

Earlier in the meeting, Comrade Ayuba Ismaila Okoh, Chairman of the NLC in Nasarawa State, commended Speaker Balarabe for his leadership style and extended good wishes for his continued success.

Okoh also appealed to the Speaker to withdraw the Contributory Pension Scheme bill, asserting that it goes against the interests of workers in the state.

Okoh also passed a vote of confidence on Speaker Balarabe over his leadership style and wish him success in his Speakership ambition.