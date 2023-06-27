…… Calls for Support and Prayers for Governor Sule and Leaders at All Levels

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has extended his warm greetings to the Muslim communities on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration. He called for fervent prayers to ensure the nation’s sustained peace, progress, and success of the new administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, on Tuesday, Jibrin Gwamna, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi also urged the people of the state to utilize this auspicious period to offer prayers and support to Governor Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels, in order to ensure their success in the tasks ahead.

As the African Representative at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi emphasized the global significance of the festival of sacrifice, emphasizing the need for introspection, love, understanding, and sacrifice during this period.

The Speaker highlighted the importance of strengthening one’s relationship with God and fellow human beings, particularly emphasizing the responsibility of the well-to-do to support the less privileged and provide them with a sense of belonging in society.

“Let us all continue to fervently pray for God Almighty to guide our country towards unity, peace, and prosperity, as well as overcome the emerging challenges confronting the nation,” Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi stated.

He further emphasized the need to pray for the success of the new administration in the country, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and urged the citizens to rally behind and support Governor Abdullahi Sule, as well as other leaders at all levels.

“President Tinubu needs our prayers, our amiable Governor Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule needs our support and prayers to enable them to succeed, as well as all other leaders at all levels,” the Speaker urged.

While underscoring the importance of being law-abiding citizens and remaining committed to constituted authorities, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi wished all Muslims a successful Eid-el Kabir celebration.